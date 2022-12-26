Death toll in Western New York rises to 28 from storm cold and chaos

By CAROLYN THOMPSON (Associated Press)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents were hanging around heaters, looking for cars buried in snow and searching for more victims Monday after 28 people died in one of the world’s worst weather-related disasters. in the history of western New York.

The rest of the United States was also recovering from the ferocious winter storm, with at least two dozen other deaths reported in other parts of the country.

As much as 9 inches (23 centimeters) more snow could fall through Tuesday in some areas of western New York, the National Weather Service said.

“This is not the end yet,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, calling the blizzard “probably the worst storm in our lifetime” even for an area accustomed to punishing snow.

Some people, he noted, were stranded in their cars for more than two days.

President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the families of the victims and offered federal assistance Monday to the hardest-hit state.

Those who lost their lives in Buffalo were found in cars, houses and snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow, others when emergency teams failed to respond in time to medical crises.

Melissa Carrick, a doula, said the snowstorm forced her to counsel a pregnant client over the phone during labor. An ambulance crew transported the woman to a hospital about 45 minutes south of Buffalo because she could not be reached from any of the nearest hospitals.

“In any other normal Buffalo storm? I would just go because that’s what you do – drive through the snow,” she said. “But you knew this was different.”

Scientists say the climate change crisis may have contributed to the intensity of the storm. That’s because the atmosphere can carry more water vapor, which acts as fuel, said Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Victor Gensini, a professor of meteorology at Northern Illinois University, compared a single weather event to a “bat” and the weather as his “batting average.”

“It’s hard to say,” Serreze said. “But are the dice a bit loaded now? Absolutely.”

The blizzard raged across western New York on Friday and Saturday. With many grocery stores in the Buffalo area closed and driving bans in place, some people pleaded on social media for food and diaper donations.

“It was like staring at a white wall for 14 to 18 hours straight,” said Poloncarz, the county official.

Relief will come later this week as temperatures are forecast to rise slowly, said Ashton Robinson Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Cook said the bomb cyclone, when air pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm, has weakened. It developed near the Great Lakes, bringing blizzard conditions, including high winds and snow.

Some 3,410 domestic and international flights were canceled Monday as of 3 p.m. EDT, according to tracking site FlightAware. The site said Southwest Airlines had 2,497 cancellations, about 60% of its scheduled flights and about 10 times more than any other major US carrier.

Southwest said the weather was improving, which would “stabilize and improve our situation.”

According to FlightAware data, airports across the US experienced cancellations and delays, including Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul toured the aftermath in her hometown of Buffalo on Monday, calling the blizzard “one for the ages.” Nearly all of the city’s fire trucks were stranded on Saturday, she said.

Hochul noted that the storm came just over a month after the region was inundated with another “historic” snowfall. Between the two storms, snowfall totals aren’t far off the 95.4 inches (242 centimeters) typically seen in the area throughout the winter season.

The National Weather Service said the snow total at Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 49.2 inches (1.25 meters) as of 10 a.m. Monday. Officials say the airport will be closed until Wednesday morning.

Shahida Muhammad told WKBW that a blackout knocked out power to her 1-year-old son’s fan. She and the girl’s father administered manual breaths from Friday until Sunday, when rescuers saw her desperate posts on social media and came to her aid. She said her son was doing well despite her ordeal, describing him as “a fighter.”

In a makeshift shack in her living room, Trisha LoGrasso was still huddled around a space heater Monday with three of her children and her oldest daughter’s boyfriend. The temperature inside her Buffalo home was 42 degrees (5.5 C). She was without heat due to a gas leak and burst pipes left her without running water.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and this is the worst storm I’ve ever seen,” the 48-year-old said.

Melissa Osmon and her husband James were without power for more than 72 hours in Williamsville, a Buffalo suburb, retreating to their car to stay warm for hours.

“We even watched the Buffalo Bills game on our phone,” Osmon said, speaking by phone from his GMC Acadia.

“You can see your breath inside the house,” he said. “That’s how cold it is.”

The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle.

Storm-related fatalities were reported virtually across the country, including at least eight fatalities in crashes in Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky. A woman fell through the ice on the Wisconsin River and a fatal fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Kansas.

In Jackson, Mississippi, crews struggled Monday to get water through the capital city’s beleaguered water system, authorities said. Many areas had no water or low water pressure. On Christmas Day, residents were told to boil their drinking water as water pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures.

“The problem has to be significant leaks in the system that we have not yet identified,” the city said in a statement Monday.

Associated Press journalist Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles; Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; Jonathan Mattise in Charleston, West Virginia; Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Wilson Ring in Stowe, Vermont; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; and Ron Todt in Philadelphia contributed to this report.