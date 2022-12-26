Death toll in Western New York rises to 27 from storm cold and chaos

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and JAKE BLEIBERG (Associated Press)

BUFFALO, NY (AP) — The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday, as the region reels from one of the worst snow-related disasters ever. the climate in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was affected by ferocious winter conditions.

The dead around Buffalo were found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that battered much of the country is now responsible for at least 48 deaths across the country, and rescue and recovery efforts continue Monday.

With many grocery stores in the area closed and driving bans in place, some people pleaded on social media for food and diaper donations.

The National Weather Service said Monday that up to 9 more inches of snow could fall in some areas through Tuesday.

The blizzard battered western New York on Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frozen homes and stuck cars.

Huge snowdrifts nearly covered cars on Monday and thousands of homes, some festooned with unlit festive displays, have been in the dark from lack of power.

The massive storm is expected to claim more lives because it trapped some residents inside homes.

Extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande River along the Mexican border. About 60% of the US population faced some sort of winter weather watch or warning, with temperatures dropping dramatically below normal from the Rocky Mountains east to the Appalachians.

Some 2,085 domestic and international flights were canceled Monday at about noon EDT, according to the FlightAware tracking site. The site said Southwest Airlines had 1,253 cancellations, nearly a third of its scheduled flights and about five times as many as any other major US carrier. An email sent to Southwest was not immediately returned and the Dallas-based airline had not updated its website on conditions since Saturday.

According to FlightAware data, airports across the US experienced cancellations and delays, including Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.

Relief will come this week, however, with temperatures forecast to rise slowly, said Ashton Robinson Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Nothing like what we had last week,” he said, adding that the bomb cyclone, when air pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm, has weakened. It developed near the Great Lakes, bringing blizzard conditions, including high winds and snow.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said nearly all fire trucks in Buffalo were stranded on Saturday and implored people Sunday to respect the region’s current driving ban. The National Weather Service said the snow total at Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 49.2 inches (1.25 meters) as of 7 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the airport would be closed until Tuesday morning.

Buffalo police said late Sunday that there were two “isolated” cases of looting during the storm.

Two people died Friday at their homes in suburban Cheektowaga, New York, when emergency crews were unable to arrive in time to treat their medical conditions. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said 10 more people were killed there during the storm, including six in Buffalo, and warned there could be more fatalities.

“Some were found in cars, some were found on the street in snowbanks,” Poloncarz said. “We know that there are people who have been stuck in cars for more than two days.”

Freezing conditions and power outages had Buffaloans scrambling to get anywhere warm amid what Hochul called the longest sustained blizzard conditions in the city.

At a nearby home, Shahida Muhammad told WKBW she had a desperate weekend after a blackout knocked out power to her 1-year-old son’s fan. She and the girl’s father administered manual breaths from Friday until Sunday, when rescuers saw her desperate posts on social media and came to her aid.

Erie County officials said they went to the family’s home Saturday but no one came to the door. Muhammad said they were there, but luckily his son was okay despite the ordeal. She described him as “a fighter.”

The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle. The mid-Atlantic grid operator had asked its 65 million consumers to conserve power amid the freeze on Saturday.

Storm-related deaths were reported across the country, from six motorists killed in crashes in Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky to a woman who fell through ice on the Wisconsin River and a deadly fire at a homeless encampment in Kansas.

In Jackson, Mississippi, city officials announced on Christmas Day that residents must now boil their drinking water due to bursting water pipes in the freezing temperatures.

Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press writer Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles; Jonathan Mattise in Charleston, West Virginia; Ron Todt in Philadelphia; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; and Wilson Ring in Stowe, Vermont, contributed to this report.