Death toll in catastrophic Kentucky flood rises to 26 as dozens remain missing

The death toll from massive flooding in Kentucky rose to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people were still missing amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one since Saturday from last week’s storms, and predicted the number would continue to rise in the coming weeks.

“This is one of the most devastating, deadly floods we’ve seen in our history,” he said, “with the water level we will find bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of feet, perhaps more than a quarter of a mile from where they were lost.’

As many as 37 people remain missing, according to a daily Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing.

In addition, more flash floods were possible in parts of Appalachia on Sunday and Monday as the latest storms came through, the National Weather Service said. Precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were possible in some of the same areas flooded last week.

According to FEMA, a dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 residents on Sunday.

Beshear said state police were taking calls from concerned people who can’t find their loved ones due to spotty cell phone service.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a video statement on Sunday saying more bodies had been recovered but their deaths could not yet be confirmed as being in connection with the flooding

Floods inundate a Kentucky neighborhood as severe weather ravages the state

Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clear debris from her flood-ravaged homes in Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Kentucky, Saturday, July 30, 2022

“We still can’t get into some areas to control people,” Beshear said, “we’re doubling our National Guard. We’re going to work to go door-to-door, work to find, again, as many people as possible. We even work through the rain. But the weather makes it complicated.’

The governor also released a video statement on Sunday saying more bodies had been recovered, but their deaths had not yet been confirmed as the result of the flooding.

“We know more bodies have been recovered but cannot confirm those deaths at this time,” he said.

He also provided an update on recovery efforts, announcing that trailers had arrived in the state this weekend to provide housing for displaced residents.

He warned of impending rains, pleaded with residents to remain vigilant for their safety and said emergency services would remain on standby to provide assistance.

“We’ll be there for you today, tomorrow, next week, next year. We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to help you rebuild,” he said.

Flooded buildings in Whitesburg, Kentucky, known as a center for Appalachian culture

Aerial photos of the floodwaters show valleys and neighborhoods inundated by churning brown water

On a cloudy morning in downtown Hindman, about 200 miles southeast of Louisville, a crew cleared the debris piled along storefronts. Nearby, a vehicle was upside down in Troublesome Creek, now back within the rubble-strewn banks.

With the threat of more rain, workers toiled nonstop through muddy sidewalks and roads.

“We’ll be here unless there’s a deluge,” said Tom Jackson, who is one of the workers.

Jackson was with a team from Corbin, Kentucky, where he is the city’s recycling director, about two hours from Hindman.

His crew worked all day Saturday and the mud and debris were so thick they managed to clear an eighth mile of the roadway. The water that had poured down the slopes was so powerful that it bent road signs.

“I’ve never seen water like this,” Jackson said.

Flood carnage caused by heavy rains that have ravaged Kentucky for the past week

A car overturned in Tricky Creek in Hindman, Kentucky, where flooding has wreaked havoc

A search and rescue team in Jackson County, Kentucky, searches for victims and survivors of the region’s flooding

In Knott County, Teresa Perry Reynolds’ home was flooded with water and mud. She and her husband are said to have taken refuge in their 44-foot travel trailer, but it was engulfed by the floodwaters.

“I have the clothes on my back,” she said on Saturday when asked what they could save.

They found her husband’s wallet after a day and a half of searching. It was left behind when they escaped the rapidly rising water on Thursday and went to a neighbor’s house. A team of volunteers removed the rubble from her house on Saturday.

Reynolds and her husband are staying with friends. She is a retired teacher and her husband is a retired school administrator.

“All I know is that I’m homeless and people take care of me,” she said.

A National Guardsman rescues a person during the flood that left 26 dead in Kentucky last week

National Guard carries out rescue operations from a boat near Hazard, Kentucky

Volunteers from the local Mennonite community clean up damaged property from an Ogden Hollar home in Hindman, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 30

The rain stopped early Friday after parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches for 48 hours. About 13,000 utilities in Kentucky were without power on Sunday, poweroutage.us reported.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to send aid funds to more than a dozen counties in Kentucky.

Last week’s flooding extended to West Virginia, where Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six southern counties, and to Virginia, where Governor Glenn Youngkin also issued a declaration of emergency allowing officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwestern portion of the country. state.