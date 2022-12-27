Death Railway, Thailand: 45-Year-Old New Zealand Tourist Dies Taking Photographs Near Krasae Cave

A New Zealand tourist has tragically died after falling while taking pictures from a train traveling on Thailand’s notorious ‘Railway of Death’.

Horrified onlookers tried to save the tourist, identified as Patrick Ward, 45, after he fell about 10 meters from the train just before 12pm on December 27.

Local police confirmed that Ward died shortly after falling from the train to the ground near Krasae cave in Sai Yok district in western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province.

Originally called the Thailand-Burma Railway, it earned the nickname “Death Railway” because more than 100,000 workers died during its construction between 1942 and 1943 in World War II.

Witnesses said the 75-year-old Ward was reportedly leaning out the door of the passenger train to take pictures of the view when he slipped on the steps and fell.

A New Zealand tourist tragically fell to his death while taking pictures from a train on the WWII ‘Death Railway’ in Thailand on December 27 (accident scene pictured)

New Zealander Patrick Ward, 45, reportedly leaned out the door of the passenger train to take pictures, but then slipped on the steps and fell to his death in Krasae cave (pictured) in Sai district Yok.

Police said Ward had broken his right arm and neck in the fall and was barely breathing when rescuers saw him.

Paramedics desperately tried to revive Mr. Ward for about half an hour, but were unable to save him.

Rescuers reportedly had to create a makeshift pulley system to lower and retrieve the body, as there was no ladder they could use to get down into the area.

A nearby tourist captured the fatal accident on video showing the victim falling backwards and off the train.

Ward had been traveling alone on the famous railway line, which inspired the iconic 1957 film The Bridge on the River Kwai.

He had reportedly gone to the bathroom before opening a door to take in the view and be photographed as he walked along the cliffs above the picturesque Krasae Cave.

The cave is considered the most beautiful and most dangerous point of the ‘Railway of Death’.

An estimated 180,000 to 250,000 Southeast Asian civilians and more than 60,000 prisoners of war were subjected to forced labor during the construction of the railway which was designed to supply troops and weapons for Japan’s Burma campaign in the WWII.

More than 100,000 of them died.

Sai Yok police said they would contact the New Zealand embassy in Bangkok to take the body away for the funeral.