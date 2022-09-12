Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Will public support for King Charles III last?

King Charles III has so far enjoyed a “remarkable increase in public support” after his mother’s death, but it remains to be seen if this will last. That is the view of Sean Lang, a senior lecturer in history at Anglia Ruskin University who specializes in the history of the British Empire. He added that there could be a “snowball effect” if one or more countries decide to remove the British monarch as head of state, but the Commonwealth itself has a bright future ahead of it.