Death of New Zealand man shot by cops will be probed by Colorado investigators

A major investigative team has launched an investigation into the shooting of a New Zealand man who was killed by police after he called them.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation of Christian Glass, 22, after he was shot and killed in Clear Creek County in June.

Sheriff Rick Albers said he would establish a county emergency response team in addition to cooperating with the new CBI investigation.

Glass was driving alone on a country road when his car got stuck ‘on a small pile of rocks’ and called 911 for help.

After an hour-long stand-off in which Glass brandished a knife and made heart-shaped hand signals, he was ambushed and shot five times.

His devastated family previously blasted the force and called for the officers involved to be charged.

The CBI is a division of the Colorado Department of Public Safety that conducts criminal investigations ‘independently’ of smaller local law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff Rick Albers said: ‘It is our intention to maintain the integrity and transparency of the investigation, and in doing so we must be impartial.

“With that, our commitment is and was to turn over the investigation to an independent external agency, the CBI.”

Clear Creek County District Attorney Heidi McCollum is expected to send the case to a grand jury to determine whether to file criminal charges against Sherriff’s Deputy Andrew Buen, who fired the fatal shots.

In June, Glass called 911 in distress and told an operator he was scared and needed help getting out of his car after it got stuck while driving on a country road.

He told the operator he could throw some geological tools out the car window, including knives and a rubber mallet, but the officer declined.

When Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies showed up and found Glass in his car, he refused to come out for over an hour and brandished one of the knives and used it to injure himself.

Body cam footage shows the moment officers approached Glass, who called for help to get his car out of a thicket.

“Put me out, pull me out, I’ll follow you to a police station,” Glass told the officers. ‘I am so afraid.’

After more than an hour, sheriff’s deputies smashed his car windows, tasered him and shot him with a shotgun.

After he waved the knife around and stabbed himself, he was fatally shot. An autopsy report released last month shows he was hit by five bullets and had superficial knife wounds where he stabbed himself.

Lawyers for the Glass family said: ‘Had an emergency response team been in place by June 2022, Christian would be alive today.

‘None of the deputies involved in Christian’s murder have been disciplined, and the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed Christian is still on the streets in uniform.’

After the incident, Glass was found to have alcohol, marijuana and amphetamines in his system at the time of the shooting.

Glass’s parents, Sally and Simon, say their son was taking Ritalin for his ADHD, which may have explained the presence of amphetamines in his system.

Lawyers for the Glass family, Qusair Mohamedbhai and Siddhartha Rathod, said Buen was back on patrol within days of the incident.

His father said his son had ‘trusted’ the police to help him, adding: ‘Instead they attacked and killed him.’

After the shooting, the sheriff’s department released a statement saying Glass was shot after becoming “argumentative and uncooperative” and trying to stab one of the officers after they came through the window.

The deputy who killed Glass feared he would stab a police marshal who was on one side of the car during the incident, a member of the sheriff’s department told CPR News.

The launch of this CBI investigation comes after repeated demands from Glass’s parents that the Clear Creek County Sheriff take the ‘murder’ seriously.