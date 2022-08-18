Death of Nebraska child linked to brain eating amoeba that kills 97% of people it infects

The death of a child from Nebraska has been linked to the brain that eats amoeba Naegleria fowleri and kills nearly every person it infects.

The unnamed child is said to have contracted the infection while swimming in the Elkhorn River, which runs through the Omaha, Nebraska area. Officials revealed he died in Douglas County, which includes the state’s largest city. If confirmed, it would be the first recorded case of brain-eating amoeba infection in the state of Cornhusker.

Brain-eating amoeba infections are rare but incredibly deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 154 cases from 1962 to 2021, with a further three so far this summer. Only four Americans have ever survived the infection.

Experts warn that the creatures are most active during the summer months when temperatures begin to rise. They can be found in lakes and rivers around America, but they can also hide in pools and splash parks that lack proper sanitation.

“There are millions of recreational water exposures every year, while only 0 to 8 Naegleria fowleri infections are diagnosed each year,” said Dr Matthew Donahue, a state epidemiologist for the state of Nebraska in a statement.

‘Infections usually occur later in the summer, in warmer waters with a slower current, in July, August and September.

“Cases are more commonly identified in southern states, but more recently they have been identified further north. Limiting the chance of fresh water entering the nose is the best way to reduce the chance of infection.’

Which section of the Elkhorn River — which runs from near Bassett, Nebraska in the northern region of the state to the southeastern portion of the state where it joins the Platte River near Omaha — the child contracted the infection was not revealed. .

Florida student, 22, who survived brain-eating amoeba, had to relearn to walk and write after suffering brain damage from illness A Florida college student was unable to climb stairs and write after a deadly brain-eating amoeba he caught “cannonballing” in a stagnant pond left him underweight and brain damaged. Sebastian Deleon, now 22, of Weston, is one of four lucky people who survived an infection with the amoeba — called Naegleria fowleri — out of 154 cases recorded in the United States. He was infected six years ago at the age of 16. In the early stages, he was afflicted with a severe headache that felt as if a slippery stone was ‘pushing’ on his head. It soon left him unable to get up and required sunglasses “even when the sun didn’t shine,” forcing his parents to rush him to the hospital. While he was there, doctors gave him seven antibiotics and he went into an artificial coma. When he came to about a week later, he needed about three weeks of rehab to regain much of his strength. Experts are urging Americans to be aware of the amoeba lurking in waterways across the country, saying global warming — heating stagnant pools farther north in the country — makes it a risk in other areas. Sebastian Deleon, now 22, of Weston, Florida, has revealed his experience after catching the brain-eating amoeba — scientifically named Naegleria fowleri. He said it initially gave him severe headaches, before becoming sensitive to the sun and having trouble standing. He is one of four lucky ones to survive the infection out of 154 known cases

It is the third confirmed case of brain-eating amoebae in America this year. On July 6, a Missouri man caught the amoeba after swimming in southwestern Iowa’s Lake of Three Fires. He later died on July 18.

A second case was discovered in Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, of Port Charlotte, Florida. He became infected after swimming in a river near his home.

Ziegelbauer is still alive – long survives the two-week period in which a person will usually die after being infected.

The teen is still in hospital fighting the infection, but has recently been removed from his ventilator for some time as his condition improves.

dr. Anjan Debnath, a parasitic disease expert at the University of California, San Diego, told DailyMail.com last month that because of its rarity, doctors also often misdiagnose symptoms as meningitis — wasting precious time that could are used to treat the parasite.

This was the case for Ziegelbauer, where precious time was wasted early in his infection by a misdiagnosis.

Debnath said the amoeba thrives in temperatures around 115 Fahrenheit, meaning it will be most active on the hottest summer days in states where high temperatures are not uncommon.

He explained that it enters through the olfactory nerve of the nose, giving it a short and direct route to the brain. If water containing the amoeba gets into the nose, it is likely to lead to an infection.

Taking water by mouth is okay, though, because stomach acid is strong enough to kill the amoeba.

Once a person’s olfactory nerve is exposed, it can take about one to nine days for them to start experiencing symptoms. They usually die within five days of symptoms first appearing.

“It’s going pretty fast, it’s very progressive. It literally eats up the brain tissue’, explains Debnath.

He describes the infection in two stages. The first is relatively minor, with the person experiencing headaches and other flu-like symptoms. This means that unless a doctor knows that a person has been swimming in untreated water, they may not even suspect the amoeba.

Once the symptoms reach the second stage, a person will develop serious neurological problems, such as seizures. A doctor will then likely find out about the infection through a spinal fluid test.

At that point, a person has likely already experienced symptoms so severe that death is almost guaranteed.

While these cases are rare, with fewer than three detections a year on average, Debnath still advises against swimming in untreated water in the summer, especially in places like Florida and Texas where temperatures get exceptionally hot.

Since the amoeba only lives in fresh water, swimming in the ocean is generally safe.

If families choose to visit a freshwater beach, anyone entering the water should wear a nose clip to prevent water from getting into their noses.

Debnath also recommends that you don’t kick up dirt or sand from the bottom of the lake, as the microscopic creatures are usually in warmer areas.

Cases are also not always spawned from freshwater lakes and rivers. In 2020, a six year old boy died in Texas after being exposed through the water supply in his hometown of Lake Jackson.

Last year, a three-year-old child in the state died after exposure to the brain eating amoeba at a splash park. His family later sued for negligence, saying operators should have been more careful to purify the water.

A North Carolina child, whose age was not revealed, died last year after being exposed in a poorly cleaned private pond.

Debnath said these cases could have been prevented with proper chlorination and purification of the sitting water alone.