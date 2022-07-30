Death of an 8-year-old Rockhampton boy being treated as ‘suspicious’
A woman has been taken into police custody after an eight-year-old child was found dead during a welfare check.
The boy’s death is treated as ‘suspicious’ by the police, the woman is known to him.
Police were called to an address in Rockhampton, Queensland around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, where they found an eight-year-old boy ‘unresponsive’.
Detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit have now launched an investigation.
Anyone with information about the child’s death is asked to contact the police.
Capricornia Police District Detective Inspector Luke Peachey is expected to provide more details at a media conference on Saturday.