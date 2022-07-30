WhatsNew2Day
Death of an 8-year-old Rockhampton boy being treated as ‘suspicious’

Australia
By Jacky

Boy, 8, dies after being found unresponsive in his home – while 36-year-old woman is taken into custody and police treat death as ‘suspicious’

  • The boy, eight, was found dead during a police check in Rockhampton
  • A woman, 36, who knows the boy, has since been detained by the police
  • Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit launches investigation

By Danyal Hussain for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A woman has been taken into police custody after an eight-year-old child was found dead during a welfare check.

The boy’s death is treated as ‘suspicious’ by the police, the woman is known to him.

Police were called to an address in Rockhampton, Queensland around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, where they found an eight-year-old boy ‘unresponsive’.

Boy’s death is being treated as ‘suspicious’ by police, with woman known to him

Detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit have now launched an investigation.

Anyone with information about the child’s death is asked to contact the police.

Capricornia Police District Detective Inspector Luke Peachey is expected to provide more details at a media conference on Saturday.

