Death in Paradise viewers gasped after Les Dennis looked unrecognizable

Death in Paradise viewers were shocked on Monday after Les Dennis looked unrecognizable during the show’s Christmas special.

The 69-year-old actor transformed into the mysterious psychic Danny Sheridan, donned a fake tan and dyed his blonde hair black for the role.

The festive installment saw Ralf Little return as Detective Inspector Neville Parker to investigate the murder of a podcaster, with Les the prime suspect.

Shock: Death in Paradise viewers were left in shock Monday after Les Dennis, 69, appeared unrecognizable (left) during the show’s Christmas special (right, pictured from 2021)

Sharing his surprise, one viewer took to Twitter to ask: ‘Damn, is that Les Dennis?’

While another fan wrote: ‘I’ve been sitting there watching the Death In Paradise special telling myself I know that guy it took me 50 minutes to work out I’m pretty sure it’s Les Dennis! I need to be better!’

And a third said: ‘I saw Death in Paradise last night @LesDennis was unrecognizable as a Scouse psychic hustler! I particularly enjoyed the hair dye.

Who? The 69-year-old actor transformed into the mysterious psychic Danny Sheridan, donned a fake tan and dyed his blonde hair black for the role.

More went on to say, ‘Wow, that’s Les Dennis!’ and ‘Stunning performance, they might as well give Les Dennis the Bafta now.’

After posting a snapshot of himself in character on social media, Les opened up about the initial fan reaction to his unusual appearance.

He told the press before the broadcast: ‘It really surprised me. At the moment, I have a ‘full tache for grandpa in Only Fools and Horses’.

I can’t believe it: Viewers took to Twitter in droves in disbelief at the transformation.

“So every time I play a different character, I sometimes change my appearance. But I’m guessing it was Danny Sheridan’s black hair…a little unhinged Jack Nicholson I think, how can you be more unhinged than Jack Nicholson anyway?

“I liked that, because it means I’m playing a role, and they’re interested in seeing who that character is.

“But there was more to it than just dyeing her hair and putting on a bunch of fake tan—she had to be careful not to sweat under the scorching sun of Guadeloupe, the backdrop for the series’ fictional St. Marie Island.”

Deranged: He told them he wanted his character to be a ‘deranged Jack Nicholson’

Reaction: Speaking about the reaction, he said: ‘It really surprised me. At the moment, I have a ‘full tache for grandpa in Only Fools and Horses’ (pictured)

‘It was [a lot of maintenance], I did not have a hair dye that was permanent. They would do it in the morning. So I would have to do my makeup for an hour and a half.

He continued: “And literally, when I was done at the end of the day, I would have to go take a shower because it was so dark.” I don’t know what they were wearing, it was difficult to go out every night!

“I loved the fact that at first I didn’t realize they were going to make my character look so different. The first day I was thinking, ‘is this correct?’ When I saw what they did, the makeup department was just brilliant. This is Danny Sherid.’