‘Dear Mr Fraser’: Don Bradman’s Extraordinary Letter to the New Prime Minister

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size Sir Donald Bradman personally intervened in the most explosive moment in Australian political history, sharply advising then Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser on how to dismantle the platform of his predecessor Gough Whitlam. A letter has appeared for the first time showing how Bradman, writing just two days after the political turmoil of the 1975 resignation election, bluntly instructed Fraser to take a stand against socialism, unions, the media and Whitlam’s legacy. 15 December was the penultimate day of a test match between Australia and the West Indies in Perth, but Bradman had more political and business concerns on his mind as he typed 800 words of advice to Fraser. In the letter, discovered by Federation University academic Verity Archer and shared with The age and The Sydney Morning HeraldBradman described himself as “a passionate advocate of freedom from socialism (or worse)”, and urged Fraser to reverse many of Whitlam’s reforms. “A stunning victory in which your personal conduct and dignity stood out against the background of arrogance and propaganda indulged by your opponents,” wrote Bradman, then 67. “And if I may say so, your wife’s charm and demeanor did you both great credit. “Now you may have to travel a long and difficult road along which your enemies will try to destroy you.” Primarily, Bradman encouraged Fraser to remove as much regulation of capital as possible, warned of the dangers of inflation, advised on the importance of accurately presenting the national situation to the media, and denounced the power of unions at the time in Australia.

“What the people need are clearly defined rules that they can read and understand so that they can get on with their business,” Bradman wrote. “The public needs to be re-educated to believe that private companies are entitled to rewards as long as they adhere to fair and reasonable rules set by the government. Perhaps you can get press leaders to better understand this need for presentation.” Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser and Gough Whitlam in 1976. Fraser blocked the offer in the Senate to cause a deadlock, leading to Whitlam’s resignation. Credit:John Lamb Bradman has often been described as being above politics back and forth, and he described himself in the letter as “a non-political person”. But it is clear from this and other correspondence, particularly with his friend and former newspaper editor Rohan Rivett around this time, that Bradman consciously chose to get involved in driving Australia out of the Whitlam era. A few months after the election, Bradman explained to Rivett that he felt compelled to take a stand against Whitlam in the interests of the Australian economy. “That’s why I felt it necessary to work for Whitlam’s defeat (although I’m sorry for the way it was done) and why I supported Fraser,” Bradman wrote. Clem Jones, then Mayor of Brisbane, sat on the Australian Cricket Board opposite Bradman in the 1960s and 1970s and in 2007 gave the following description of Australia’s greatest ever cricketer.

“Bradman was pretty right-handed,” Jones said Within story, The Official History of Cricket Australia. “He was the best president of any organization I’ve dealt with, absolutely outstanding. But he was a bigoted, right-wing politician. People say he wasn’t political: he was, and very much so.” The letter was an unexpected discovery for Archer as she searched Fraser’s papers at the National Archives in Canberra while writing a book on the history of the term “dole bludger”. She found Bradman’s advice to Fraser, similar letters from Robert Holmes a Court and Lang Hancock, among others. Archer saw Bradman’s worldview as representative of the struggle within the Liberal Party between the larger government ideals of Robert Menzies and the shift towards more neoliberal and small-government thinking that would soon be epitomized by Margaret Thatcher in Britain. Around this time, in other correspondence, Bradman also shared an article about Austro-British economist Friedrich Hayek, known as a major influence on conservative figures such as Thatcher and US President Ronald Reagan. “His views represent a shift in the Liberal Party at the time,” Archer said. “There are two main themes: opposition to unionism, which was of course a theme in conservatism, but also his belief that capital should operate free of regulation, which actually represents a shift in the Liberal Party from big government conservatism to small government liberalism. “He takes the neoliberal perspective that government should only interfere with capital when necessary to prevent fraud, which is a real shift from conservatism to the neoliberal view. 1975 is quite early for that particular idea to come out.

“Bradman was clearly deep in those beliefs, and also in his idea that this would mean a liberation from socialism for him if we could do away with all the rules on capital. That’s actually a really libertarian idea, it goes way beyond classical liberalism.” Within a few years, Bradman was embroiled in the World Series Cricket revolution and personally negotiated a peace deal with Kerry Packer after two years of conflict between the players and the Australian Cricket Board. In later life, Bradman would be hailed as the most heroic figure of the Australia type that Liberal Prime Minister John Howard shaped during his administration, the first Conservative government after Fraser lost the 1983 election to Labor’s Bob Hawke. “Now you may have to travel a long and difficult road along which your enemies will try to destroy you.” Sir Donald Bradman Inflation control, coupled with a wage moderation agreement negotiated with unions, proved to be the elixir for the Australian economy under Hawke and Paul Keating over the next decade. Before Bradman’s death in 2001, Howard often described him as “the greatest Australian living”. As the letter to Fraser makes clear, Bradman was not only a peerless cricketer and an influential administrator, but also a far more political figure than many had previously suspected. “He has a certain influence in society, as a great cricketer, that corporate people don’t have,” Archer said. “He is considered a hero, so he has that element in him that will influence not only politicians, but also the general public. People in that position can use that access to their advantage.