WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams: We talk, man… Everything’s back to normal

Sports
By Merry
“I mean, we” [Monty Williams and Ayton] talk, man,” Deandre Ayton said. “In the end it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yes, I may have come to media day (September 26) just plain bland, but I wasn’t trying to give anyone a fucking story or anything, but it turned me on. So I can’t really say anything. Let everyone run away with it. All I know is we’re working here. We fought each other, beat each other up in training camp. The coach enjoyed it.”
Source: Republic of Arizona
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More