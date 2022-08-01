Deandra Dottin announces West Indies retirement

Deandra Dottin, the goalscorer of the fastest century in Women’s T20Is, has announced that she is retiring from the West Indian team. The all-rounder made the announcement via Twitter, citing team environment reservations as the reason for her decision.

Dottin has not indicated that she has withdrawn from any other team except West Indies. She currently represents Barbados at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said in her retirement announcement that she “looks forward to playing domestic cricket around the world”.

“There have been many obstacles during my cricketing career that I have had to overcome[.] [H]however, the current climate and team environment has not been conducive to my ability to thrive and rekindle my passion,” Dottin wrote in her announcement.

“I am grateful for the opportunities presented to me and I have thought long and hard about my decision. Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honor. During my 14 years playing I have trained at my best and physically, mentally and I’ve grown emotionally as a player, it’s the combination of this growth that’s helped me think about what’s really important to me.

“It is with great sadness but no regret that I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the team culture and environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently.”

Dottin is the West Indies’ most awarded international cricketer, with 124 T20Is (she has also played two for Barbados in the ongoing Commonwealth Games) and 143 ODIs since her debut in June 2008. She scored 3,727 ODI runs at an average of 30 .54 , including three hundred, and 2697 T20I runs – 2681 for the West Indies – at 25.93, with two hundred. Out of 38 batters who have scored at least 1,000 T20I runs, only four have a better batting rate than Dottin’s 122.98.

The most memorable display of her spectacular at bat came at the 2010 T20 World Cup where she crushed an unbeaten 112 from just 45 balls against South Africa in St Kitts. She reached her hundred in 38 balls – it remains the Women’s T20I record and was the overall record in all T20Is until October 2017, when South African David Miller hit a 35-ball hundred against Bangladesh.