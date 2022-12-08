Dean of Chicago school says students shown dildos, butt plugs while teaching about queer sex

On video, the dean of a Chicago elite school was seen discussing openly how students as young 14 were given sex education classes that included dildos as well as butt plugs.

In the video, Joseph Bruno, 41, told an undercover Project Veritas reporter that the school aims to teach students at the Francis W. Parker School, which charges fees of $40,000 per student, all about queer sexual intercourse.

‘During Pride — we do a Pride Week every year – I had like our LGBTQ+ Health Center come in. They were passing around butt-plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit,’ Bruno says.

He Also, it was revealed that a drag-queen had been invited into the classroom to take photos and give out cookies.

DailyMail.com spoke with school officials who said that Bruno was not present at the recording and that it was edited with malicious intent.

The video was shared to Project Veritas Twitter account which has one million followers. It has been viewed over 3.5 million times.

Bruno, who was, according to the video for four years, dean of students, talks about how intimate students get with the objects.

‘The kids are just playing with ’em, looking at ’em… They’re like, ‘How does this butt-plug work? How do we do – like, how does this work?’ He said that it was a great part of his job.

Bruno simply replies no to the man filming when he asks if everyone is cool with that and if they have received any complaints.

The Project Veritas reporter then asks the parents if they might be worried if they discovered the truth. He replies, “No, it is queer sex.”

Bruno says students between the ages of 14 and 18 can have close encounters with objects such as dildos and buttplugs while discussing queer sexuality. He supervises them and allows them to ask questions about how they work.

The man also mentioned that Pride Week saw the school invite guests, including Alexis Bevins (drag queen), to ‘hangout’ with the students.

‘We had a Drag Queen come in — pass out cookies and brownies and do photos,’ Bruno says.

The Project Veritas member follows up by saying: ‘You have so much freedom, so much wiggle room – to which Bruno responds: ‘So much freedom. So much money to do stuff.’

Bruno, seen here in his headshot from the school’s site, monitors students at school’s upper levels, which equates with high school.

Bruno said that he hadn’t told other school administrators about sexual objects being shown students when Bruno was asked if the trustees were okay.

Bruno says, “They don’t know.”

“I would not even like to run it by them. They would be like, “Why would I run it by you?” They would be like, “Oh my god, that’s fantastic,” he continued.

DailyMail.com reached out to the Francis W. Parker School’s communications representative asking if any parents or guardians knew about the nature of the courses in sexual education. The response was not received by publication time.

Francis W. Parker officials said in a statement that they are committed providing high school students with an inclusive and ‘LGBTQ+ affirming’ education.

Francis W. Parker is deeply concerned about the well-being and development of his students. A school official stated that programs designed to foster physical and emotional well-being, as well as a strong sense o belonging, are central to our mission.

He stated that Bruno had been tricked into speaking with the far-right media group by Bruno and that he believed he was sharing his views on the school’s approach toward sexeducation with another educator.

‘Last week – at an industry conference – one of our employees was targeted by a member of Project Veritas and misled to believe he was conversing with another conference attendee over a coffee,’ the official said.

Bruno is the dean at the Francis W Parker School in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the school’s website, parents of students in the upper school pay almost $40,000 per child.

‘He was filmed without his permission. He described one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming and comprehensive approach to sexual education. Veritas deliberately edited the video with malicious intent.

‘Parker administrators and Parker’s Board of Trustees support Parker’s programming, the strength and inclusivity of our curriculum, and the dedicated and talented faculty and staff that teach it,’ the official added.