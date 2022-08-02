Dean Henderson blasts ‘CRIMINAL’ Man United for making him reserve goalkeeper after false promises

Dean Henderson has labeled Manchester United’s actions towards him as ‘criminal’ in a bombshell interview.

The goalkeeper, who is on loan to Old Trafford’s Nottingham Forest for a season, has revealed he was left ‘smoking’ after making false promises from the club.

Henderson told talkSPORT that United promised he would usurp David de Gea as number 1, but then backed him up and kept him on the bench, leaving him furious.

He said: ‘To be quite honest, it’s probably been the hardest 12 months of my career. It’s been tough, it’s been hard and I’m so glad I’ve come out the other side now.

“The conversation I had when I came out of the Euro squad (with England) was that you come back here (to United) to become the number 1 goalkeeper. I got Covid but unfortunately no one followed everything they told me.

“It’s also frustrating because I turned down so many good loans for that reason last summer and they wouldn’t let me go. To sit there and waste 12 months is really criminal, at my age. I was smoking.’

Experienced stopper De Gea, 31, made 46 appearances in all competitions last season, and Henderson made just three appearances, each once in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

And Henderson also admitted he refused to speak with or train under new United manager Erik ten Hag in a bid to push through a transfer to Nottingham Forest this summer.

He added: ‘No. I didn’t want him to see me in training. Because I knew he probably wanted to keep me. So I told the hierarchy to play football, I don’t want to be here and play second fiddle.’

The penultimate season, in which United finished second in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Henderson made 26 appearances in all competitions, compared to De Gea’s 36, and saw the England star finish the season as first-choice.

One-cap international Henderson slowly worked his way up to the highest level, with loans from Stockport in the National League North, Grimsby in League Two, Shrewsbury in League One and Sheffield United in the Championship and Premier League.

The Whitehaven-born star will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season as Forest was unable to negotiate an option to buy his lease.

De Gea, who was one of United’s best players last season, will be supported this season by Tom Heaton.