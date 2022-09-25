Dean Henderson admits he has fallen ‘behind’ other goalkeepers in the England pecking order

Henderson suggested his lack of minutes at Man United last season may be to blame

The 25-year-old admitted he has fallen ‘behind’ other England goalkeepers

He was not included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the international break

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson has admitted to being ‘behind’ other England goalkeepers lined up as the World Cup approaches, suggesting his lack of game time at Manchester United last season could be the main reason.

Despite being highly rated, Henderson has only played once for England; against Northern Ireland in 2020.

The latest England squad saw Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope selected ahead of Henderson and it was Pope who started England’s 1-0 loss to Italy on Friday night.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson has not played for England since 2020

He suggested that his lack of playing time at Manchester United last season may be to blame

“I think I’m behind at the moment,” the ranger told Sky sports. – It is clear that last season he did not play that much, and the other boys have done incredibly well.

“I knew the best chance to do that was to come out and play football and be in Gareth Southgate’s eyes and hopefully leave a good impression.”

Shortly after arriving at the City Ground on loan, the 25-year-old gave an explosive interview to TalkSPORT where he accused his parent club of misleading him about the amount of playing time he would receive at the club.

Nick Pope started in goal for England’s last game, a 1-0 loss to Italy on Friday night

In addition to his own role, Henderson also touched on the quality England have available ahead of this winter’s World Cup. He said: – The talent in the group is something you really want to be a part of. I honestly think England can win something big soon.

‘We obviously came close and are getting closer. The players that come through just seem to be better.

‘You have Foden, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka – brilliant players. It is something I would like to be a part of.’