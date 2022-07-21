Deal on table for release of millions of tonnes of grain from Ukraine ports

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have agreed to export millions of tons of stranded grain, Turkey has announced, and will meet in Istanbul on Friday to clear the way for an end to the months-long Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Unless derailed at the last minute, the deal will allow an estimated 22 million tons of wheat, maize and other crops to be collected by freighters off the Ukrainian coast and around the world, averting fears of a global food crisis. .

The signing will be attended by both Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who played a key role in negotiating the deal.

İbrahim Kalın, a spokesman and adviser to Erdoğan, said the signing would be “critical to global grain security”.

The final text was agreed after Erdoğan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Tehran earlier this week.

Although Russia has agreed not to attack cargo ships or Ukrainian ports as part of the deal, Kiev still has serious doubts about Russia’s motives and the viability of its security guarantees, according to two people familiar with the text.

“Everyone is aware that something can go wrong,” said a Ukrainian official close to the talks.

A senior Western diplomat also said a memorandum of understanding should be signed between the UN and Russia on facilitating the export of food and fertilizers and for the raw materials used in fertilizer production.

Ukraine, the world’s fifth largest wheat exporter and a vital supplier of the staple crop to countries in the Middle East and Africa, also felt an increasing urgency to strike a deal to free grain silos as the harvest of started this year.

Under the agreement, cargo ships traveling to and from Ukrainian ports will be inspected at checkpoints in Turkey to allay Moscow’s concerns that the ships could be used to smuggle weapons, according to two people briefed on the details.

On his way back from his visit to Tehran on Tuesday, Erdoğan told reporters he hoped the plan could be implemented “in the coming days”. But some Western officials have warned it could take longer for shipments to resume.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said: “Let’s wait and see.”