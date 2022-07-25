Deaf cyclist is stabbed to death by road rage Indian girl, 15

A road-raging teenager reportedly stabbed a deaf man to death in India for failing to take his bike off the path of her moped.

The 40-year-old hearing-impaired man, who has been named by police as Sudama Lader, was cycling on a road in the Kankalipara area of ​​Raipur on Sunday afternoon.

While stopping to load some groceries onto his bike, he accidentally blocked an impatient 15-year-old girl riding a moped with her mother.

The girl became furious when she felt the man ignoring the blowing of her horn and started yelling obscenities at him, but Sudama was oblivious to her outrage at his disability and did not move.

Moments later, the frenzied teen pulled out a knife and stabbed Sudama relentlessly in the throat, causing him to fall to the ground as blood spurted from his wounds.

Sudama was bundled into the back of a van by bystanders and rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival due to massive blood loss following the savage attack.

Azad Chowk Police Station officers said: Times of India that Sudama was hard of hearing and suffered from speech impediments, and had no way of hearing or communicating with his underage attacker.

The 40-year-old victim leaves his wife behind. It is not known whether he had children.

The 15-year-old motorist, meanwhile, fled after committing the attack, while her mother clung to the back of her scooter.

She was found hours later on Sunday near the Hasaud Temple, about 12 miles from the scene of the stabbing later by police officers.

Investigators said they recovered the weapon they believe was used in the stabbing when she was arrested.

The minor’s identity was not disclosed and officers declined to disclose information about her criminal background.

The investigation continues.

