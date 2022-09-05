Deadly suicide bomb blast outside Russian embassy in Kabul

Two Russian embassy employees in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the embassy entrance, in an explosion that injured 11 others, Russia’s foreign ministry said Monday.

Police said two people were killed in the incident but did not reveal their identity, while the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

“The suicide attacker was recognized and shot by guards from the Russian Embassy (Taliban) before reaching the target. There is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the precinct where the attack took place, told Reuters. .

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that an unidentified militant set off an explosive device at the entrance to the embassy’s consular section around 10:50 a.m. Kabul time.

“As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission have been killed and there are also casualties among Afghan civilians,” the ministry said.

Russia is one of the few countries to retain an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban government, they have been in talks with officials about an agreement deliver gasoline and other goods.

