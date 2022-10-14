Deadly piston pump: How a colonization factor is secreted by bacterial type 4 pili

Transmission electron micrograph of Vibrio cholerae strain O395. Left: Close-up of type IV pilus TCP. Credit: Shota Nakamura



Bacterial infectious diseases continue to be a huge contributor to the global burden of disease and as antibiotic resistance increases worldwide, there is an urgent need for new treatment strategies against bacteria. One of the most devastating bacterial infections is cholera, caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which has been in its seventh pandemic since 1961. Now, a research group led by Osaka University in Japan has shed light on a specific protein interaction that has the potential to be a new target in cholera treatment.

Cholera is characterized by severe diarrhea that can be fatal within hours in the worst case. One of the key steps in the V. cholerae infection process is that the bacterium colonizes the human gut by secreting a colonizing factor called TcpF, although the exact mechanism behind this secretion has remained elusive. Now, in a study soon to be published in Scientific progressresearchers used X-ray crystallography, physicochemical analysis and structural modeling to reveal exactly how V. cholerae secretes TcpF.

“The toxin-coregulated pilus (TCP), a type 4 pilus system, was known to play a critical role in TcpF secretion, but the exact interaction between the two was unclear,” said Hiroya Oki, lead author of the study. Pili are filament-like structures on the surface of bacterial cells that can perform a multitude of functions. The V. cholerae TCP is mainly composed of numerous TcpA subunits, with an initial small subunit comprising a TcpB trimer attached to the “top” of the pilus to facilitate its assembly. The group studied the interaction of TcpF with TcpA and B and created models based on the results.

“We saw that TcpF trimerized into a flower-like unit to bind to the TcpB trimer at the end of the pilus,” explains Shota Nakamura, senior author of the study. Importantly, we identified distinct conserved domains vital for TcpF binding to TcpB and TcpF trimerization, both of which are required for V. cholerae colonization.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665772552_358_Deadly-piston-pump-How-a-colonization-factor-is-secreted-by.jpg" alt="Dodelijke zuigerpomp: hoe een kolonisatiefactor wordt uitgescheiden door bacteriële type 4 pili" title="Left: Model of the Type IV pilus system transporting the soluble colonization factor. Right: Crystal structure of TCP in complex with the colonization factor. Credit: 2022 Oki et al., Science Advances“/> Left: Model of the Type IV pilus system transporting the soluble colonization factor. Right: Crystal structure of TCP in complex with the colonization factor. Credit: 2022 Oki et al., Scientific progress



Considering their findings in context with other published works, the group hypothesized a model of secretion in which TCP carries TcpB-bound TcpF out of the cell, after which TcpF dissociates from the pilus and moves freely in the human gut, enabling the early stages of V. cholerae colonization. TCP then retreats into the bacterial cell to repeat the process.

Given the growing resistance to antibiotics, findings such as these clarifying the molecular details of infection could be very valuable for designing new antibacterial drugs. The development of an anti-adhesive agent that selectively inhibits the interaction between the TcpF colonization factor and the TCP secretion system could provide a new treatment strategy to combat cholera.

The article, “Structural Basis for the Toxin-Coregulated Pilus-Dependent Secretion of Vibrio Cholera Colonization Factor,” will be published in Advances in science.

Hiroya Oki et al, Structural basis for the toxin-coregulated pilus-dependent secretion of Vibrio cholerae colonization factor, Scientific progress (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciaadv.abo3013 Hiroya Oki et al, Structural basis for the toxin-coregulated pilus-dependent secretion of Vibrio cholerae colonization factor,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo3013

