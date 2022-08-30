Deadly floods in Pakistan leave half a million people homeless

Nearly half a million people crowded into camps after they lost their homes to widespread flooding and the climate minister warned on Monday that Pakistan is on the “frontline” of the global climate crisis after unprecedented monsoon rains have ravaged the country since mid-June, with more then died. 1,130 people.

The rains stopped more than two days ago and the flooding in some areas subsided. But Pakistanis in many parts of the country still waded through the waters that filled their homes or covered the streets of their towns as they struggled to fix the damage to homes and businesses.

At least 11 people were killed in one of the flood’s worst incidents on Monday when a boat used by volunteer rescuers to evacuate two dozen people capsized in the flood-swollen waters of the Indus River near the southern city of Bilawal Pur, media reported. An unknown number was still missing at the capsizing.

Climate Secretary Sherry Rehman and meteorologists told The Associated Press that new monsoons were expected in September. Monsoons have struck earlier and more heavily than usual since the start of the summer, officials say – most recently with massive rainfall last week that hit almost the entire country.

Pakistan is used to monsoon rains and floods, Rehman said, but not in this way.

“What we’ve seen recently in the past eight weeks is relentless cascades of torrential rain never before caused by a monsoon,” she said.

The heavy rains are the latest in a series of disasters that Rehman says are being exacerbated by climate change, including heatwaves, wildfires and glacial lake eruptions. The damage reflects how poorer countries often pay the price for climate change largely caused by more industrialized countries. Since 1959, Pakistan has been responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic CO2 emissions. The US is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU for 15%.

“The climate knows no boundaries and its effects can be felt disproportionately,” Rehman said. “When you see low pressure systems coming out of the Bay of Bengal, they hit us before anyone does. So we are on the front line of a global crisis.”

The National Disaster Management Authority said floods this summer killed more than 1,136 people, injured 1,636 and damaged 1 million homes. At least 498,000 people in the country of 220 million are in relief camps after being displaced, it said. It is believed that many more displaced persons live with family, friends or beyond.

International aid began pouring into Pakistan and the military helped distribute aid to remote areas and evacuate those who had lost their homes. The authorities started the long effort of rebuilding roads and restarting railways. The floods have destroyed more than 150 bridges and washed away countless roads, making rescue operations difficult.

In the southeastern city of Shikar Pur, not far from the Indus River, Rehan Ali dug up rocks from the collapsed walls of his house, almost completely destroyed by storms and the water that raged through them. His family’s belongings were scattered outside.

The 24-year-old worker said he cannot rebuild without government assistance and is now unable to work due to the unrest. “I don’t even have anything to feed my family. I’ve lost everything. I don’t know where to go. God help me,” he said.

Arif Ullah, an official with the Pakistan Meteorological Department, told the AP that parts of Pakistan will continue to rain next month.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday the rains have been the heaviest so far Pakistan has seen in three decades.

“I have seen flooding everywhere in recent days and even today,” Sharif said in the northeastern city of Charsadda. About 180,000 people in the city have been evacuated after the Swat River flooded and engulfed nearby communities.

Sharif has said the government will provide housing to anyone who has lost their home.

But many of the displaced have not only lost homes, but also crops and businesses.

“I’m in a tent with my family, and how can I go to work? Even if I go looking for a job, who will give me a job because there is water everywhere?” asked Rehmat Ullah, a flood victim in Charsadda.

Zarina Bibi said soldiers evacuated her by boat. She burst into tears as she told how her house collapsed in the floods.

“We were given a tent and food from soldiers and volunteers,” she said. “The flood waters will disappear soon, but we don’t have the money to rebuild our house.”

At least 6,500 soldiers were deployed to help, and authorities said they were using military planes, helicopters, trucks and boats to evacuate stranded people and deliver aid to them.

However, many displaced people complained that they were still waiting for help. Some said they had tents, but no food.

According to Pakistani authorities, the devastation this year is worse than in 2010, when 1,700 people lost their lives. Gene. Pakistan’s military leader Qamar Javed Bajwa said Sunday it could take years for his country to recover. He appealed to Pakistanis living abroad to donate generously to the flood victims.

Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates started the flow of international aid and landed in Islamabad on Sunday with tents, food and other daily necessities. The United Nations will make an international appeal to Pakistani flood victims in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The wreckage of the flood has hit Pakistan at a time when the country is facing one of its worst economic crises, narrowly avoiding bankruptcy.

Later on Monday, the International Monetary Fund’s board of directors approved the release of a much-anticipated $1.17 billion for Pakistan, Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangez told the AP. The announcement was a great relief to the country.

Pakistan and the IMF originally signed the bailout deal in 2019. But the release of a $1.17 billion tranche had been suspended since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern over Pakistan’s compliance with the terms of the deal under the government. of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last week, the United Nations said in a statement that it has allocated $3 million to UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods and that the money will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation. facilities in Pakistan. flood areas, targeting the most vulnerable.

(AP)