Deadly elephant virus stalks Zurich zoo

A deadly virus has swept the Zurich Zoo, killing three Asian elephants in a month and fooling experts on how to stop its spread.

The zoo that overlooks Switzerland’s largest city now has just five of the majestic creatures that roam the 11,000-square-foot elephant enclosure.

The two-year-old bull Umesh became the first victim of the elephant dotheliotropic herpes virus (EEHV) at the end of June, followed a few days later by his eight-year-old sister Omysha.

Last Saturday, Ruwani, a five-year-old female from a second matriarchal herd, also died.

They quickly succumbed to the herpes virus, which leaves young Asian elephants with internal bleeding and organ failure.

In captivity, this virus is “the leading cause of death for elephants between the ages of two and eight,” zoo curator Pascal Marty told AFP.

The virus is also known to kill elephants in the wild, he said, but “it’s a little harder to detect.”

last goodbye

The herpes virus is latent in almost all elephants, both in the wild and in captivity, but in some cases it can become suddenly fatal, killing its victims within days.

“We still don’t know why it happens and when it happens,” Marty said.

The zoo’s five surviving Asian elephants — all adults — were allowed to spend a few hours around the remains of their young relatives and companions.

Marty said it was important to give the animals “enough time (to) say goodbye”.

“It’s very hard to tell if they’re sad, because sadness is a human thing,” he said.

But he stressed that since elephants are highly social animals, it is vital that they are given the opportunity to realize when a member of their herd is no longer alive.

“It’s very important for them to have a shutdown to understand that this person is no longer part of our group.”

Less than a week after the last death, the giant mammals seem to be casually going about their daily activities, from swimming in a large pond to foraging for food.

They stick their trunks into burrows, where a computer program randomly distributes carrots and dried grass, aiming to make the animals walk and forage for food like in the wild.

The zoo acknowledged it was going through ‘hard days’



Tension

“It’s a bit sad, especially because I think the elephants here in Zurich have enough space,” said frequent visitor Mauro Muller, 29.

The Zurich Zoo opened its new elephant enclosure in 2014, giving the herds six times more space than before.

But eight years later, the zoo acknowledged it was going through “hard days.”

“It is extremely frustrating that we are powerless against this virus, despite the best veterinary care through the University Animal Hospital in Zurich,” zoo director Severin Dressen said in a statement.

There is no vaccine, and while antivirals do exist, they are not very efficient and even if elephants are treated promptly, only about a third of them survive.

“The epidemiology of the disease is still not clear,” said Bhaskar Choudhury, a veterinarian and member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Asian Elephant Specialist Group.

“The virus is shed intermittently by adults, but with increasing frequency during periods of stress, which is thought to be the source of infection for young calves,” he told AFP.

“IUCN is deeply concerned about global mortality in captivity and even more so in the wild.”

‘Ambassadors’

Asian elephants, which can live to be about 60 years old, are listed by the IUCN as an endangered species, with only about 50,000 left in the wild.

Deforestation, urban sprawl and agricultural development have robbed them of their natural habitat, while poaching and illegal ivory trade also threaten many herds.

“The populations are declining almost everywhere,” Marty said, adding that for conservation reasons it is also very important to have good and healthy populations of Asian elephants in Europe.

The Zurich Zoo, he said, has one of the world’s most modern elephant enclosures and plans to continue its mission of breeding them.

He described the elephants in the park as “partners” in educating people about the problems facing wild elephants.

“Elephants here at the zoo have an important role as ambassadors for their own species,” he said.

