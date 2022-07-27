Deadly bacteria that causes meliodosis detected in Mississippi water, CDC reveals

The bacterium responsible for a disease that kills up to 50 percent of the people it infects has been discovered for the first time on U.S. soil, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday.

Burkholderia pseudomallei, the cause of meliodosis, has been detected in soil and water samples in the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The bacterium was found as part of a study of two cases in the area found in recent years. About a dozen Americans get the deadly disease every year, but cases are always linked to travel abroad.

It was previously thought not to be found in the US, but the find means Americans can now get the disease at home. However, officials were quick to say the risk to the public remained “very low.”

Worldwide, half of patients with confirmed infections eventually die as a result. Experts warned the detection was a “big deal” as it instructed doctors to be alert to the disease in local patients.

Melioidosis, also called Whitmore’s disease, is an infectious disease that can infect humans or animals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in their warning it was “unclear” how long the bacteria had been in America, or if it was in other states as well.

But they emphasized that the environmental conditions along the Gulf Coast are “conducive” to the bacteria’s survival.

The CDC launched an investigation earlier this year after two unrelated patients living near each other developed melioidosis in 2020 and 2022.

Samples were taken from the soil and water around the homes of both patients, three of which tested positive for the bacteria in 2022.

dr. Julie Petras, an epidemiologist at the CDC, told STAT News that the find was a “big deal” because “clinicians…only consider melioidosis in patients who have recently traveled to an endemic area.”

“They wouldn’t think of someone who lives in the Gulf Coast area and has never traveled before that they would have melioidosis,” she added.

‘So really the purpose of this’ [alert] that is, look, we found it here. It is locally endemic to this region. Be careful. Because this disease can look like many different things, it can be challenging to diagnose.”

About 12 people are affected by the disease in America every year, but until now, these cases have almost always been linked to international travel.

Like many other bacterial infections, it is caused when a person is exposed to the germs through contaminated soil or water.

Person-to-person transmission of the disease is possible, but extremely rare.

The onset of symptoms can be sporadic, with some feeling it as early as 24 hours after exposure and others not feeling sick for two to four weeks.

It is often initially confused by health professionals with tuberculosis, pneumonia, or other lung problems.

About 50 percent of infected people will die, although the figure is likely related to its prevalence in less developed countries that may not have the same access to medicines as first-world countries.

In countries like the US, access to medicines lowers the risk of death by about ten percent.