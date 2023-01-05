Deadliest spell for almost TWO years: Nearly 15,000 dead in England and Wales in the week before Christmas

The week before Christmas was the deadliest in England and Wales for nearly two years, dismal figures show.

Nearly 15,000 fatalities were recorded, a fifth higher than the level typically seen at that time of year before Covid hit.

Experts have blamed the massive additional death toll on the unprecedented NHS crisis and the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

Despite the added strain on an already crippled health service, the ‘twindemia’ has yet to be reflected in the number of deaths.

Ambulances parked outside the Royal London Hospital in east London on January 4

In the busy emergency room, some patients had to lie on the floor due to a lack of beds

The Office for National Statistics said 14,530 deaths were recorded in England and Wales in the week ending December 23. The number is nearly 2,100 higher than in the previous seven-day period.

The toll was also the highest since February 2021, during the height of the UK’s first Covid winter battle.

However, only 429 of the deaths recorded in the past week – or 3 percent – were related to the virus. Covid was the underlying cause of death for about 70 percent of them.

During the darkest periods of the pandemic, early 2020 and the winter of 2020/21, more than 1,000 Britons died from it every day.

But the UK’s historic vaccine roll-out and repeated waves of infection have drastically mitigated the threat of the virus.

This wall of immunity and vaccine effectiveness gave ministers the confidence to press ahead with her ‘Living with Covid strategy’, which saw the removal of all virus restrictions – including masks, isolation and testing – early last year.

The meteoric rise of XBB.1.5, a variant nicknamed ‘the Kraken’, has led to fears that Britain will be rocked by a new wave in the coming weeks.

But top experts are confident the tension will not condemn the nation to another round of brutal restrictions.

At the same time as the Covid resurgence, the UK is also being ravaged by a ‘flu nami’. It’s crippling hospitals, already grappling with massive demand, routine winter pressures and a massive bed block crisis.

ONS figures show that 829 deaths were caused by flu and pneumonia in the week to December 23. The toll is about 300 higher than a week earlier – so does not in itself explain the sudden rise in deaths.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) warned that the spike in deaths is ‘undoubtedly’ linked to record delays for urgent care.

It said, “If you can’t get an ambulance for someone who’s having a heart attack or stroke, some of those patients will be harmed and could die as a result.”

Dr. Adrian Boyle, chairman of the RCEM last week warned that up to 500 patients die every week waiting in overcrowded emergency rooms.

Stuart McDonald, an actuary who analyzes death records, explained The times that the high death toll could be due to the crisis in the ER, the winter viruses and the strikes of nurses and paramedics.

He said: ‘We know that Covid and flu were at a high level and there were serious delays in the emergency room. These are also weeks in which nurses and ambulance personnel went on strike.’

The NHS crisis has seen patients face record emergency room delays this winter, with some reports reaching up to four days while others are treated in corridors, meeting rooms and even outside hospitals.

Doctors have described a “Dickensian overcrowding” in emergency departments, with some staff forced to ask critically ill patients to monitor their own vital signs.

Last week, one in five ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed over to A&E teams.

Paramedics are expected to complete transfers to emergency room personnel within 15 minutes, with none taking longer than 30 minutes.

But due to a lack of beds, paramedics queued outside the hospital for their entire shift until a place was found for their patient.

The situation led the London Ambulance Service (LAS) this week to instruct its crews to transfer patients to the emergency room within 45 minutes, even if the hospital has no available beds.

NHS chiefs have warned the crisis will continue until Easter.

The health service has attributed the continued pressure in part to labor shortages, with 130,000 vacancies. In addition, staff absenteeism is on the rise.

What further exacerbates the crisis is the fact that 12,000 hospital beds have been occupied by bed blockers in the past week.

Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Office, had previously warned England was facing an “extended period” of excesses due to the after-effects of the pandemic.

This is expected to include deaths from heart disease – partly due to a drop in the number of people with healthy blood pressure – and cancer deaths due to treatment delays during the Covid crisis.