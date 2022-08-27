Dead fish and depressions on the banks of the Oder

About 300 tons of dead fish have been removed from the Oder River since early August.



Tired and stressed, Piotr Wloch looks down at his empty tourist boats on the River Oder after an environmental disaster that killed thousands of fish.

Like many local businesses, Wloch has seen bookings drop by 90 percent following the as-yet-unexplained catastrophe on the lush banks of a river between Poland and Germany.

“I’m just starting to realize the magnitude of what happened,” Wloch told AFP.

“Yesterday I slept all day because I was depressed, unable to move,” he said.

In the empty tourist marina of Cigacice in Poland, firefighters in a dinghy are still removing dead fish, while environmental workers take water samples for testing.

The stench of dead fish fills the air.

In recent days, between 200 and 300 kilograms (440-660 pounds) of dead fish have been removed from Cigacice, out of a total of about 300 tons from the Oder since early August, officials said.

“Everyone is scared. Only a few curious people come to watch, but life stands still,” said Lukasz Duch, director of a local sports center.

“Before the pollution, on a good weekend, Cigacice would attract between 5,000 and 10,000 tourists.

“This place was full of life…Now businesses don’t make anything in high season,” he said.

‘Afraid of the river’

While the first signs of pollution appeared in late July, the area around Cigacice was not affected until August 8.

Thousands of dead fish began to appear in the water. Across the region, residents and firefighters rushed to their river to clear it.

The Polish government did not respond until August 12, sparking widespread criticism from both the local Polish authorities and Germany.

“If we had had the information two weeks earlier, we would have prepared ourselves,” said Wojciech Soltys, the mayor of Sulechow, the municipality where Cigacice is located.

“Now we are still waiting for clear and concrete information. What happened? When can we go back to the river?”

The Oder begins in the Czech Republic before entering Poland where it forms a natural border with Germany and ends in the Baltic Sea.

Until the late 1990s, it was heavily polluted – an industrial legacy from the communist era.

In 1997, after massive flooding, the river cleared naturally and people began returning to its banks.

Wloch was part of this movement.

“We’ve worked for a long time to get people to come and bathe in the river, relax here. It looked terrible in the 1980s and 1990s,” he said.

“Now people are afraid of the river again. It will be difficult to restore this trust,” says Wloch, who has seen 12 years of work disappear in the blink of an eye.

Many people expected an environmental disaster.



Toxic algae due to pollution

Krzysztof Feodorowicz, owner of a vineyard in the Polish riverside village of Laz, said it looks like “an industrial waste channel”.

Like many others, he had expected an environmental disaster.

“The Oder was a time bomb. We were well aware that many industrial companies in Silesia poured their wastewater directly into it,” he said.

Feodorowicz said there are environmental controls in place, but they are not working properly.

German and Polish officials say the disaster could have been caused by toxic algae caused by industrial waste in Poland.

“Uncontrolled pollution led to a series of events that are impossible to comprehend,” said Grzegorz Gabrys, head of the zoology department at the University of Zielona Gora in Poland.

“Except for the fish, we have seen the death of other filtering organisms such as mussels. If all these organisms are gone from the ecosystem, the consequences of this catastrophe could extend over a period of many years,” he said.

Gabrys criticized Poland’s general approach to protecting its waterways.

“Many people consider rivers to be part of the engineering infrastructure,” he said.

To paraphrase former US President Bill Clinton’s famous statement, he added, “It’s nature, stupid!”

© 2022 AFP