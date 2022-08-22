‘Dead body’ found on Thai beach turns out to be £470 ‘ultra-realistic’ sex doll

<!–

A ‘corpse’ found on a beach in Thailand turned out to be an ultra-realistic sex doll worth £469.

Shocked beachgoers stumbled upon the ‘naked corpse’ on Aug. 18 on Bang Saen Beach in Thailand’s Chonburi province, about 100 km east of Bangkok.

It looked as if a naked woman was lying dead on the shore with only a t-shirt over her head.

Paramedics and police rushed to the crime scene after receiving panicked phone calls, expecting to find a body.

Instead, they came across the sex doll, allegedly a Japanese model ‘AV Idol’, which is estimated to cost 20,000 THB (£469).

Photos show how the doll washed up on the beach with a clearly visible naked leg.

Police believe it was originally left in a river and sunk in the sea.

Despite missing its head, it is kept at the local police station in case the owner wants to come by and reclaim it.

A Bang Saen police spokesman said: “On August 18, 2022, rescue teams were informed that people on the beach were shocked to see a young woman naked and unconscious.

“The officers then rushed to check and saw from a distance a small, beautiful woman with a bare buttocks.

“But when they got closer, it turned out to be an AV doll.

“Her head was missing and her buttocks were visible. We looked on the internet and they cost around 20,000 Baht (£472).

“We believe the doll was dumped in a river or canal before going into the sea and washing up in the sand. It has now been removed to avoid deterring tourists.

“If the owner wants to retrieve his doll, they can pick her up at the rescue station’s station.”