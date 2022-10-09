De’Aaron Fox: ‘I’ve never really considered requesting a trade’

With the additions of Mike Brown, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and some of the other pieces the Kings have added, how confident are you that this team can take that step to become a legit playoff contender? De’Aaron Fox: “I’m very confident,” Fox said. “We’ve added guys who can pass the ball, guys who can shoot the ball, guys who are athletic. Especially with a defensive coach like Mike, who can think of and do anything, but for us, of course, we have to want to defend and I think that’s where our future lies. We become a team that can score the ball. I don’t think that will be a problem. Even if we don’t shoot well, we have guys who can touch the paint, make open shots and make offensive rebounds. We have guys who are athletic enough to do those things, but ultimately we have to be able to stop people. I think we have the staff who can do it, and we also have a coach who is going to demand it, so I think that’s great for us.” -via MSN / October 9, 2022