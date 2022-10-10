De Gea wants to stay at Man United amid ongoing contract uncertainty

David De Gea has revealed that he would like to stay at Manchester United because he is ‘very, very ‘happy’ at the club.

The Spanish goalkeeper faces an uncertain future at the club with his contract at Old Trafford expiring at the end of the current season.

Getty De Gea has spent over 10 years at Old Trafford

AFP The stopper has less than a year left on his contract, but United have an option to extend that deal

While United have an option to extend his stay for another year, De Gea is one of the highest earning players at the club, meaning a decision has to be made as to whether he justifies an extended stay for comparable pay.

After more than 10 years with the club, De Gea is really part of the furniture at Old Trafford and speaking after Sunday night’s 2-1 win over Everton, the player spoke of his gratitude to play for the club.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “We controlled the game until maybe the last 10 minutes.

“It was huge for our confidence, we have to look forward to the next games. It’s an honor to be here, it’s a privilege.

“It was great to be in goal today, with the team fighting for three points.”

Getty The Spaniard has admitted he loves playing for Man United

Questioned about his future, De Gea added: I’m just very focused on the games to help the team as much as possible.

“Of course I would like to be here for years to come, so let’s see what happens in the future. I am really happy here.”

De Gea was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £18.9 million. He was part of the last Premier League title United won and was also named Fans’ Player of the Year four times.