De Gea jokes as Man United players celebrate Ronaldo’s landmark goal with balloons

David de Gea joked that he was surprised that Cristiano Ronaldo has just 700 club career goals to his name in a funny post celebrating his teammate’s milestone.

Ronaldo scored the historic goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday night, when he ran almost half the pitch before firing the ball past Jordan Pickford with his left foot.

Getty Just 15 minutes after performing at Goodison Park, Ronaldo scored his 700th goal in his club career

Twitter @ManUtd And the Man United squad paid tribute to him on Monday

Antony, Bruno Fernandes and manager Erik ten Hag, among others, praised the five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or after the game.

And on Monday, the whole squad gathered to pay tribute to Ronaldo as they posed for a photo in the dressing room at their Carrington training base, with some balloons numbered 700.

Man United posted the photo to their social media account and goalkeeper De Gea joked: “Only 700? [crying laughter emoji]”

Ronaldo dedicated his goal to Man United supporters when he posted a photo of him pointing to Red Devils traveling fans in Goodison Park on his Instagram story with the caption “This is for you.”

TalkSPORT’s Micky Gray said of Ronaldo’s performance: “It’s just mind-boggling, and it’s a testament to himself, the way he behaves, the way he takes care of himself throughout his career.

“Of course he showed frustration at the start of the season and wanted to leave Manchester United, but he is there and when he is called up he comes with the big goals.

Getty Ronaldo once again underlined his greatness

“The goal was fantastic, it was just like Ronaldo from seven or eight years ago, he picked the ball up and around the halfway line and shot through those gears at the pace he has, on his left foot and buried the ball in the next – it was a well-deserved winning goal, earning the 700th of his club career.

“What this man has accomplished in his career… he was down and out, his legs are gone, he’s not going to play for Man United, well he just got them three points at Goodison Park for a fantastic finish!

“It is unbelievable what the man has achieved. No one can doubt what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in his career.

“He hasn’t done it just once in the Premier League, he’s come back now and he’s done it twice. He left United the first time and goes to Spain where he scored a lot of goals, he’s done it in Italy …

AFP Ronaldo has 144 goals and counts for Man United

“Let’s not forget he scored more than 20 goals last season and everyone thought he was done at 37, but he just keeps on producing the goods.

“The criticism Ronaldo gets is simply because it is him, but if he ends his career we will be talking about Cristiano Ronaldo for decades to come.

“Whatever he achieves now, however long he’s at Manchester United, whether he leaves in January or not, we’ve loved every moment of watching him over the past 20 years.

“And if I may add, I loved playing against him. He’s just a phenomenon.”