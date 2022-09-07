DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson, 56, set to face trial next year and pleads not guilty to GBH

British actor Stephen Tompkinson is due to appear in court next year after appearing in court today denying charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The 56-year-old, best known for playing Detective Inspector Alan Banks in the ITV crime drama series DCI Banks, is now facing a jury trial that starts next May.

At a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, Tompkinson, who appeared via video link from an undisclosed location, pleaded not guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm.

He is charged with ‘unlawfully and maliciously’ inflicting grievous bodily harm to Karl Poole on May 30 last year in a fight outside his home.

His lawyer said he will argue it was a matter of self-defense at next year’s trial. The actor faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

British TV legend Stephen Tompkinson has reportedly left a father with a double skull fracture after beating him up. Pictured in 2019 with actress Jessica Johnson who he starred with in a theater production of Educating Rita

Tompkinson, who also starred as Marcus in Chancer, Damien Day in Drop the Dead Donkey and Danny Travanion in Wild at Heart, denies the allegation. Depicted as Alan Banks character in DCI Banks

The victim is said to have suffered a double skull fracture and reportedly does not remember much of the raid. He is said to have become incapacitated for work.

Tompkinson, of Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, showed no emotion or reaction during the hearing.

Another hearing will be held on February 24, which Tomkinson does not have to attend.

Adam Birkby, who is defending the actor, said the case has generated “substantial interest”, and emphasized the importance of Tompkinson’s right to a fair trial.

Mr Birkby added: “It is important for everyone to note that he has pleaded not guilty and that the matter to be tried is one of self-defense.”

Judge Robert Adams granted Tompkinson conditional bail and advised him to keep in touch with his attorney and be present at the court on the trial date.

The actor confirmed that he understood what was said during the hearing and thanked the court at the conclusion.

Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in Ballykissangel in 1996, the same year as character Phil in the hit film Brassed Off.

He recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita as Frank Bryant, and will be featured in ITV drama The Long Shadow, about Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe later this year.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters, and Ted And Alice.

The jury trial will begin on May 2 next year and can take up to five days.