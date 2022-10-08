DC Universe Infinite launches Ultra tier so you can read new comics sooner

DC adds a new Ultra layer to its Universe Infinite comic book subscription service that lets you read comics digitally just one month after they hit store shelves (through Gizmodo). The new tier will launch Monday at an introductory price of $99/year, but this price will only last until November 28, and DC won’t specify how much it will cost after that.

Currently, users have to wait six months after a new comic reaches DC Universe Infinite. While the new tier could make the service more appealing to diehard comic book fans, it’s significantly more expensive than the standard $74.99/year or $7.99/month subscription option.

In addition to a shorter launch window, DC is adding 5,000 exclusive titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label, and Collected Editions, bringing the total available comics to more than 32,000 for Ultra subscribers. Everyone who upgrades to the new level will also have the chance to receive one free physical comic book starting with The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Editionwith an exclusive cover designed by Ivan Reis.