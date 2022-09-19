DC United’s Taxi Fountas denies racially abusing Damion Lowe of Inter Miami
DC United’s Taxi Fountas denies racially abusing Damion Lowe in Sunday night’s MLS match with Inter Miami and says he is ‘very upset and saddened’ by the accusation in a statement on Instagram.
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
DC United player Taxi Fountas has taken to Instagram to deny allegations he racially abused Inter Miami’s Damion Lowe in Sunday night’s MLS match.
Fountas wrote in a statement on Monday: ‘I did not use the word I am being accused of using. The despicable racial slur is one I condemn and did not use.
‘We had a heated discussion on the pitch, but I have not racially abused anyone. I certainly reject racism in any form. It’s disgusting.
‘I have many friends from many cultures. I always respect each person’s culture, religion and skin color.
‘I am therefore very sorry for this accusation and sorry to be falsely accused.’
MORE TO FOLLOW