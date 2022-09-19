DC United’s Taxi Fountas denies racially abusing Damion Lowe of Inter Miami

<!–

DC United player Taxi Fountas has taken to Instagram to deny allegations he racially abused Inter Miami’s Damion Lowe in Sunday night’s MLS match.

Fountas wrote in a statement on Monday: ‘I did not use the word I am being accused of using. The despicable racial slur is one I condemn and did not use.

‘We had a heated discussion on the pitch, but I have not racially abused anyone. I certainly reject racism in any form. It’s disgusting.

‘I have many friends from many cultures. I always respect each person’s culture, religion and skin color.

‘I am therefore very sorry for this accusation and sorry to be falsely accused.’

