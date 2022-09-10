DC mom sues charter school for $50 MILLION after her son struck by car after leaving building alone

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother files a $50 million lawsuit against a charter school in Washington DC after her nine-year-old boy was hit by a car as he left him, became paralyzed and died six months later from his injuries.

The boy’s lungs were badly damaged in the accident and had to be on a ventilator for months afterwards.

In June of this year, Kaidyn finally passed away, while his mother Tiffani Green now said a tragedy could have been avoided if the staff had followed their usual protocol.

Kaidyn was allowed to leave the school unaccompanied that day and was beaten in the process.

Tiffani says if the staff followed the usual rule of letting her son walk out after letting him know she was there, he would still be alive today.

“Essentially we have a situation where a child has died twice and has been brought back once,” family attorney Keith Watters said at a news conference on Friday.

“For whatever reason, security and/or the school have not followed normal protocol to get the child to reception,” Watters said, describing it as “gross negligence.”

The accident happened on the afternoon of December 10, when the fourth-grader was told his mother would pick him up early from school.

While his mother was waiting in the school reception, Kaidyn left the building and crossed the road before being hit by a car.

Video surveillance clearly shows the boy walking alone through the hallways of his school before going outside when disaster struck.

The surveillance footage was recorded as part of the negligence lawsuit.

“This is a life-changing experience for our entire family, and we don’t want anyone to go through this again,” Charisma Green Kaidyn’s aunt said. WUSAwho described her cousin as “an energetic and cheerful boy who loved school.”

The Green family say they want to see changes in safety within schools so that others don’t have to face the same tragedy.

The family, including Kaidyn’s mother, center, can be seen at a press conference on Friday

“Our community continues to mourn Kaidyn’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and the classmates who knew him so well,” KIPP DC School said in a statement. “Given the pending legal issue, we can’t say more at this time.”

Kaidyn died a day after his family returned him home, nearly six months after the accident.

He still needed medical supervision for up to 20 hours a day. The youngster died after a tracheostomy tube fell out and he suffocated.

For some reason, a supervising nurse on duty left the child unsupervised early.