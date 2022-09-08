DC Mayor Bowser declares a PUBLIC EMERGENCY over migrants being bussed in from Texas

Washington DC is now in a state of emergency after Texas and Arizona sent thousands of migrants from their states to the nation’s capital — and Mayor Muriel Bowser announced $10 to establish a new office to deal with this crisis.

A Democratic councilman accused Texas governors Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey of Arizona at a news conference Thursday of causing the crisis and insisted that the District of Columbia should now be considered a “border city.”

Her claims come after years of Republicans claiming that all cities in America are border towns as the migration crisis – coupled with the drug trade – spreads and affects communities across the country.

Bowser said she would demand that the federal government reimburse DC’s local government for the $10 million cost of setting up an office that supports organizations that provide meals, lodging and health care to migrants.

The Democratic mayor of DC announced a public emergency for her city during a news conference on Thursday.

Abbott’s office accused Bowser of “hypocrisy” and said she acted dramatically by declaring an emergency when the number of migrants sent there from Texas was about 1 percent of her city’s population.

Bowser previously urged that the National Guard be activated to help DC authorities with the migration crisis plaguing the city and fill homeless shelters. Bowser was twice rejected those pleas.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency after thousands of migrants from Texas and Arizona were bussed into the nation’s capital — and she set aside $10 million for a new office to deal with the crisis.

About 9,400 migrants were bussed to DC by Texas governors Greg Abbott and Arizona’s Doug Ducey. The governors wanted to deliver the border crisis to the president and lawmakers

Abbott, a Republican, launched the initiative to bus migrants to DC in mid-April, then expanded its reach to New York City in August and began sending buses to Chicago in September.

The purpose of sending migrants to so-called refuges, Abbott said, was to help curb the crisis in border communities in the Lone Star State, and to bring the crisis to the forefront of lawmakers and other “elites” making decisions that border states touch.

So far, according to Bowser’s office, about 9,400 migrants have been brought to DC by buses from Texas and Arizona in the past nearly five months — less than 0.01 percent of the number of migrants who crossed the southern border during the same period.

“Mayor Bowser is an absolute hypocrite,” Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze told DailyMail.com.

“In a city of more than 700,000 inhabitants, she is claiming an emergency for just over 7,900 migrants being taken to her refuge by buses,” she added. ‘That’s barely 1% of the population of Washington, DC’

“The real emergency,” Eze insisted, “is on our nation’s southern border—not in our nation’s capital—where small Texas border towns are inundated and overrun by hundreds of migrants every day as the Biden administration keeps them in their communities. dumps.’

DC District 1 Councilor Brianne Nadeau accused Governors Abbott and Ducey of making DC a ‘border town’: “The governors of Texas and Arizona have caused this crisis — and the federal government hasn’t stood up to it.” District of Columbia to help. .. The governors of Texas and Arizona have made us a frontier town”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) met more than 2 million migrants at the southern border in fiscal year 2022 after hitting a record high in May with 241,166 encounters in that month alone.

There was a two consecutive month decline in the number of crossings in the months following May from a four-month peak, and no figures have yet been released for meetings in August.

Both DC and New York City are so-called sanctuary cities, which have extremely lax laws about local enforcement in conjunction with federal immigration authorities.

The initiative expanded in September to include bus transportation of migrants to Chicago, another refuge city.

“The governors of Texas and Arizona have created this crisis — and the federal government has not stood up to help the District of Columbia,” said Brianne Nadeau, DC Division 1 councilor Brianne Nadeau.

“The governors of Texas and Arizona have made us a frontier town,” she added. “We don’t know how long it will take for this to be resolved. We don’t know how long they’ll keep driving.’

“So the right thing to do here,” Nadeau continued, “is to be prepared that we can greet any bus, that we can get people on the right track, that we can take them where they want to go. And that will ultimately help them in their immigration process.’

More than 2,100 migrants have been sent in 40 busloads from Texas to New York — and thousands more have arrived in DC in the past nearly five months.

According to Bowser’s office, about 9,400 migrants from Texas and Arizona have been taken by bus to Washington, which is less than 0.01 percent of the number of crossings at the southern border.

Ducey followed Abbott’s lead in mid-May and also began sending migrants to DC on buses.

Eze accused Bowser of “fearing” and “complaining” about her actions since the bussing began, rather than taking action to actually address the ongoing crisis on the southern border — or trying to get her Democratic colleagues to help tackle.

“Instead of fearing and complaining about a few thousand migrants in her refuge city, Mayor Bowser should call on President Biden to do his job and secure the border — something the president still isn’t doing,” Eze said.

“Governor Abbott’s invitation is still open for Mayor Bowser to visit the border and see the real crisis firsthand.”