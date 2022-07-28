DC Mayor Bowser calls in NATIONAL GUARD to deal with migrants, calling it a ‘tipping point’

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on the National Guard to be activated to deal with the migration crisis in the nation’s capital after Texas and Arizona launched an initiative to send asylum seekers there.

“The pace of arriving buses and the number of arrivals have reached tipping points,” Bowser wrote in a letter to the Biden administration. “Our collective response and service efforts are now overwhelmed.”

“Tragically, many families arrive in Washington, DC with nowhere to go, or they remain in limbo in search of further destinations in the United States,” she added.

The plea for help comes after another NBC News report it appears that, according to internal documents, 73 migrants were found in homes in northwest DC operated by people smugglers.

Bowser said the migrant crisis that hit the front door of the country’s capital has reached a “tipping point” with more than 4,000 people arriving so far after illegally crossing the border from Mexico.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz confirmed Bowser rightly calls it a “humanitarian crisis” and said if 4,000 is a “tipping point” then more action needs to be taken on the southern border

She also called it a “humanitarian crisis” requiring the involvement of the National Guard and requested to stun the DC Armory as a processing center, the Metro-area NBC affiliate reported.

“The mayor of DC is rightly calling the massive influx of illegal aliens a ‘humanitarian crisis,’ tweeted Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“She says that with 4,000 arriving in DC, we’re ‘at a tipping point,’ he continued. “If 4000 is a tipping point, what the hell do you call the THREE & ONE HALF MILLION illegal immigrants who have crossed our southern border?”

The aim of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, both Republicans, who brought migrants to DC, was to show national leaders the crisis facing border states as they feel largely ignored. by the government when it comes to the record number of crossings.

The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, along with Bowser, sent letters to the Secretary of Defense’s office on July 19 — followed by letters to President Biden on July 22.

Bowser and the DC agency have not yet received any response, according to NBC.

Without its own National Guard presence, DC will have to rely on other states to offer members of their own domestic service to assist.

Abbott began sending migrants from his state to DC in mid-April — and Ducey followed suit a month later.

Since the initiative’s inception, more than 125 buses have transported 4,8,000 migrants from the 2,000 miles to DC.

Meanwhile, 60 adult and 13 child migrants were found by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

The operation found six residences that DHS HSI says are run by people smugglers.

Along with the migrants, the officers also found $95,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine, according to documents reviewed by NBC.

Northwest DC, where the migrants were found, includes some of DC’s most affluent neighborhoods, including Georgetown and Kalorama. In 2017, the Obamas bought a house in Kalorama for $8.1 million.

No addresses or neighborhoods were listed in documents about where the migrants were found or how many lived in one house.