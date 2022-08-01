DC League Of Super-Pets wins weekend box office with $23 million in domestic totals

The animated DC League Of Super-Pets took the top spot at the box office this weekend with $23 million in domestic revenue.

The film, which centers on Superman’s dog Krypto the Super-Dog, played in 4,314 locations, the AP reported, citing estimates from the studio.

Industry experts predicted that the film, with the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves, would gross around $25 million.

The latest: The animated DC League Of Super-Pets, voiced by Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, took the top spot at the box office over the weekend with $23 million in domestic revenue

Other high-profile animated films released this summer included Lightyear in June, which opened for $50.6 million; and Minions: The Rise of Gru, which opened for $107 million.

“This opening is a huge win for DC fans, the box office, WB and our filmmakers,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’s president of domestic distribution, said, according to the AP. ‘The interest is red hot. Young family films are played for a long time. Given our CinemaScore of A- and word-of-mouth advertising, we’re going to stay there for a while.’

The film was originally set to release last May — with Johnson’s Black Adam initially slated to hit theaters this weekend — but post-production issues on Black Adam pushed it to an October release.

DC League Of Super-Pets also raised $18.4 million internationally, bringing its worldwide gross to $41.4 million.

Wide Release: The film, which centers on Superman’s dog Krypto the Super-Dog, played in 4,314 locations

Delayed: The film was originally slated to release last May — with Johnson’s Black Adam initially in theaters — but post-production issues on the film pushed it out in October

In second place came the Jordan Peele film Nope, which made $18.6 million, bringing the total domestic intake to $80.6 million. The film will premiere internationally next month.

Thor: Love and Thunder landed in third place in its fourth week of release, as it made $13.1 million over the weekend, pushing its domestic intake to $301.5 million and $662 million worldwide.

In fourth place, Minions: The Rise of Gru earned $10.9 million, while raking in $710.4 million internationally in its five weeks of release.

Top Gun: Maverick, which is in its 10th weekend of release, finished in the top five with $8.2 million and grossed a total of $650.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 films for the three-day period included Where the Crawdads Sing, at $7.5 million; Elvis, with $5.8 million; The Black Phone, worth $2.5 million; Jurassic World: Dominion, which made $2.1 million; and Vengeance, who made $1.8 million.

Looking ahead, the Brad Pitt-headlined thriller Bullet Train is slated to open in theaters on Thursday.

Stars: The animated film also features the characters Merton (voiced by Natasha Lyonne), Krypto (Johnson), Chip (Diego Luna), Ace (Hart), and PB (Vanessa Bayer)