DC is the WFH capital, with 48.3% of workers remaining at home in 2021

Washington, DC has become America’s work-from-home capital as 48.3 percent of employees worked remotely in 2021, new Census data revealed.

The latest findings from the US Census Bureau showed that DC has paved the way for remote work, with Seattle closely followed by 46.8 percent of workers who work from home.

In San Francisco, 45.6 percent of the workforce worked remotely, while Austin and Atlanta had 38.8 and 38.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Memphis, El Paso, Texas and Wichita, Kansas were all at the bottom with only 10 percent of employees working from home.

Overall, the US reported that nearly 18 percent of the workforce enjoyed remote work, nearly three times as many before the pandemic.

“Work and commuting are central to American life, so the widespread adoption of working from home is a defining feature of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Census Bureau statistician Michael Burrows said in a statement Thursday.

“With the number of people primarily working from home tripling in just two years, the pandemic is having a very strong impact on the commute in the US.”

Washington, DC nearly mirrored the national average for remote work prior to the pandemic, reporting that about 6 to 7 percent of the workforce worked from home between 2017 and 2019.

Of the metropolitan areas with populations over 1 million, the capital ranks third in remote work at 33.1 percent, just below the San Jose metro area at 34.8 percent and the San Francisco Bay Area at 35. .1 percent.

Washington, Maryland, Colorado and Massachusetts were all among the highest percentage of home workers in the US, with all four states reporting that about 24 percent of the workforce was working from home by 2021.

Mississippi is bottom with only 6.3 percent of employees working from home, up from 3.1 percent in 2019.

Louisiana followed with 8.4 percent and Wyoming reported nearly 8.9 percent.

William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, told the… Washington Post that the last homework number correlates with higher professional education.

Washington DC and Seattle are both among the most educated cities in the country, with 63 percent and 68 percent, respectively, of people ages 25 and older holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

San Francisco, Austin and Atlanta followed closely and matched recent remote working numbers.

“These are generally magnets for younger, educated, computer literate adults who are often connected to the tech industry and are well positioned to work from home,” Frey told the Post.

Fears of the coronavirus, which was primarily responsible for the increase in work from home culture, have subsided, with the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics finding that only 6.5 percent of people were working remotely in August. worked because of COVID

It matches a Pew Research Center survey earlier this year, which found that higher-income workers who have a four-year college degree are more likely to work from home than those who don’t have a bachelor’s degree.

The survey found that 65 percent of graduates previously said their work can be done remotely compared to 53 percent of their counterparts.

Higher-income workers who have a four-year college degree are more likely to work from home than those who don’t (right), as more Americans who can work from home work from home since the pandemic (left)

The latest data from the Census Bureau came from the 2021 American Community Survey, released Thursday.

The survey typically relies on responses from 3.5 million households to provide 11 billion estimates each year on commuting, Internet access, family life, income, education, disability, military service and employment.

The estimates help inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal spending might be distributed. Response rates improved significantly between 2020 and 2021.