DC appeals court rules Home Democrats CAN access Trump’s tax returns in another legal blow

A federal court ruled on Tuesday in a 3-0 decision that House Democrats can legally request Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“The DC Court of Appeals has just ruled that the law is on our side in seeking Trump’s tax returns,” the House Ways and Means Committee’s official Twitter account posted.

‘We expect to receive the requested declarations and audit files immediately.’

It’s a big blow to Trump’s years-long battle in the courts to keep his tax returns from any kind of investigation. The three judges in the court were appointed by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and Barack Obama.

Late last year, Trump-appointed district judge Trevor McFadden ruled that the Treasury Department can hand over the former president’s financial documents to home investigators.

Trump has claimed that his tax returns were requested for political purposes and violated the separation of powers enshrined in the US Constitution.

But senior judge David B. Sentelle shut down those arguments in his 33-page written decision.

The Ronald Reagan-appointed lawyer suggested that the commission’s requests for Trump’s 2019 and 2021 tax returns were consistent with Congress’ legislative and oversight duties, citing past cases showing how complex the subject matter of Trump’s finances is. is a president.

‘[Committee Chairman Richard Neal] has identified a legitimate legislative purpose for which information is required. At this stage, it’s not up to us to dig deeper,” the advice states.

The final legal blow in Donald Trump’s quest to protect his tax returns from scrutiny comes a day after his Mar-a-Lago retreat was raided by the FBI in an unrelated case

Sentelle noted that Trump’s lawyers flooded the court with a “flood” of anti-Trump statements from committee Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they believe were evidence of their partisan motivations.

But the judge suggested that perceived political hostility did not negate the legitimacy of Neal’s request.

“The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political as well as legislative motives is immaterial,” the court ruled.

Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, has been searching for Trump’s tax returns since 2019

“Indeed, it is probably rare that an individual member of Congress would work for a legislative purpose without considering the political implications.”

And the political statements of other committee members, Sentelle said, were “protected by the speech or debate clause” and do not “change” circumstances.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Trump’s spokesperson for comment.

Pelosi celebrated the ruling Tuesday afternoon as “a major victory for the rule of law.”

“Access to the former president’s tax returns is critical to defending the public interest, our national security and our democracy. We look forward to the IRS complying with this ruling and providing the requested documents so that Ways and Means can begin its oversight responsibilities of the mandatory presidential audit program,” the Democratic Speaker said.

“On behalf of the House, I applaud Speaker Richie Neal for his patient and principled search for the truth as part of the House’s ongoing struggle to promote a cleaner government for the People.”

The House Ways and Means Committee first sued the Internal Revenue Service to obtain Trump’s tax returns in the first half of 2019, months after Democrats took back control of the lower house of Congress.

His panel said they expect to get Trump’s taxes ‘immediately’ after years of legal battle

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department reversed its predecessor’s stance on hiding tax returns in July last year.

However, Trump is likely to appeal Tuesday’s ruling — meaning the legal battle could drag on for months.

Tuesday’s ruling comes a day after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida was raided by FBI agents in an unrelated investigation into the former president’s handling of classified White House documents.

The ex-president was at the Trump Tower in New York City at the time and was notified of the raid by his son, Eric Trump, who told Fox News that the operation was related to the National Archives.

Trump’s tax returns had been submitted to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office earlier in February last year as part of a separate criminal investigation. That investigation appeared to grind to a halt earlier this year under the leadership of new DA Alvin Bragg.

During his first presidential campaign, Trump made the controversial decision not to release his tax returns, making him the first White House candidate since 1976 to decline.