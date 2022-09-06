Dazzling Duchess! Meghan piles on the jewellery as she attends One World Summit  

The Duchess of Sussex piled on the sentimental jewelery in Manchester last night when she chose to wear a new set of £2,844 gold earrings and a £3,275 ring from a Miami-based female designer.

Meghan Markle, 41, wore a scarlet blouse from Another Tomorrow for £471 and matching £541 wide-leg trousers from the luxury brand as she arrived at Bridgewater Hall with 37-year-old Duke for the One World summit.

Meanwhile, the mother of two, who is known for her love for delicate jewelry with symbolic meaning, sparkled in a collection of new pieces.

The royal chose a pair of Oera earrings and a matching ring from the American brand Tabayer, founded by designer Nigora Tokhtabayeva, who was born in Uzbekistan and now lives in Miami.

The Oera collection is inspired by the Mesopotamian goddess Inanna, the goddess of love, war and fertility, and Inanna’s Knot, a symbol of fertility and protection.

An online description of the brand describes how it was “made for independent women who embrace their vulnerability and find their strength in inner resources.”

The ancient goddess Inanna is often associated with beauty, love, desire and fertility – while her ‘knot’ symbolically represents the doorpost of a storehouse, which is a symbol of fertility.

In an interview with TheWeek.comthe designer explained how Inanna is known as the goddess of ‘love, sensuality, beauty and war’.

An online description of the jewelry brand states that it is “embellishments that convey a sense of security and confidence, a private repository of strength.”

Online, the pieces are described as “made from environmentally conscious and ethically sourced materials.”

The Ura design is based on Tabayer’s interpretation of Inanna’s Knot, a Mesopotamian symbol of fertility and protection

Meanwhile, the brand describes how its jewelry tries to “re-awaken” the wearer to “intrinsic value and strength of precious materials” that can “guard and decorate”

Both jewels are made from ‘fairmined gold from responsible artisanal and small-scale mining organizations promoting social development and environmental protection and conflict-free Kimberley-certified diamonds’.

Meanwhile, the brand describes how its jewelry “try to awaken” the wearer to “intrinsic value and strength of precious materials” that can “guard and decorate.”

In addition to the glittering gold statement jewelry, Meghan also chose to wear two of her favorite pieces from her jewelry box.

The royal paired her Shiffon 1972 tennis pinky ring in £2,413 diamonds with the £512 Duet pink ring in gold.

Meghan, who is said to have completed her bright red outfit with a pair of heels from her favorite Italian brand Aquazzura, smiled and held the Duke’s hand as they made their way through the auditorium, before taking the stage in front of 2,000 young leaders.

The event brought together young leaders from over 190 countries and where Meghan, a counselor for One Young World, gave a speech on gender equality – her first in-person speech in the UK since she retired as a senior working royal more than two years ago.

Harry and Meghan sat together centrally on a bench as they joined the One Young World consultants to watch the flag bearers enthusiastically parade the flags of more than 200 countries during the opening ceremony.

Meghan, mother of two, rocked to the beat of music, including Dancing In The Streets and Respect, as she clapped her hands.

Then she addressed the audience and said to young future world leaders: “You are the future… you are the present… You are the ones driving positive and necessary change around the world right now, right now. And for that I am so grateful to be in your company today.”

It is their first public appearance in the UK since they returned for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June, as Harry’s legal battle with the Home Office continues after being denied 24/7 taxpayer-funded armed police bodyguards.

Body language expert Judi James said Meghan wrote a “little love letter to Prince Harry with her giggles, nose wrinkles and coy expressions” while looking “much more uncomfortable on his return to the UK” last night.

Commenting on the duo’s appearance, Judi said: “From her gorgeous scarlet outfit to her giggles, long blinks and nose wrinkles as she referred to him, Meghan’s performance last night looked like a little love letter to Harry.

“She also looked very regal, touching the offered hand as she got out of the car like a real and very elegant duchess.”

Still, the Duke of Sussex didn’t seem too comfortable, according to Judi, who said: ‘Harry himself seemed much less at ease on his return to the UK, reacting by looking down and then up with what appeared to be a sigh.

“His fear rituals were frequent, suggesting a desire to reassure himself as he touched his clothes and checked his tie a few times.”