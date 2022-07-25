Daytona Beach chaos as driver loses control of car and injures beachgoers, including one child

Chaos broke out when a driver lost control of a car and injured beachgoers, including a child, after a possible “medical episode” on Florida’s Daytona Beach.

At least four people were injured in the shocking incident when the vehicle destroyed a toll booth on the beach around 5pm on Sunday afternoon before running toward the ocean.

Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs confirmed the car had crashed into the water at the International Speedway Boulevard beach approach at 300 Atlantic Ave – and said the team is still investigating the incident.

Panicked onlookers were seen around the stranded white sedan after it was bolted to the sand and beachgoers were forced to jump out of the way.

The white car crashed through a toll booth on the beach before plunging into the water when shocked beachgoers were forced to jump out of the way

The car was visibly damaged during the test, which took place on Sunday afternoon at Daytona Beach, Florida

Dozens of witnesses came to the scene to help after the car ended up in the water through the beach. At least four people, including a child who was in the water at the time, were injured in the incident

The vehicle dove through the unguarded toll booth — it completely blown apart — before hitting beachgoers as it descended into the water.

Witnesses said several people – including families – rushed to help amid the chaos on the beach in Volusia County.

There was visible damage to the rear doors of the car after the crash and the front bumper was completely shattered.

Malphurs said: ‘Just before 5pm, a driver was descending the beach slope off International Speedway Boulevard and crashing into the water.

“He hit a toll booth and went into the water.” She added that it appeared that the driver had had a medical episode.

Footage shows disoriented beachgoers surrounding the white car after seeing it fall through the sand into the water. Authorities have confirmed they are still investigating what caused the crash

The driver of the car is believed to have had a medical episode before crashing into the toll booth, causing chaos on the beach

It is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing

Witnesses said people – including families – rushed to help amid the chaos on the beach in Volusia County

Witnesses say the adult man sitting in the driver’s seat appeared unconscious.

There was a woman in the passenger seat and two girls in the back seat of the car, who panicked after the car crashed onto the shore, onlookers said.

Brave witnesses then began pushing the car back onto the beach as the waves began to pull it further into the ocean, they said.

Four occupants of the vehicle and a boy, who was in the water at the time, were taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

His condition was stable late Sunday afternoon and the people in the vehicle were not seriously injured.

It is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

A witness Nicole Mathis told: WESH“We heard a loud bang and when we turned around, the car came off the driveway at 40 miles per hour, and it destroyed the toll gate and it still came all the way through and dodged people to get out of the way.”

The white car was seen in the Florida water late Sunday afternoon