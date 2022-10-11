‘Days of Our Lives’ star James Lastovic is reported missing in Hawaii along with his roommate

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic, 27, has been found after being reported missing by his mother after the actor and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, went missing in Hawaii.

according to an Instagram story posted by Nevin’s sister, Emma Dizdari, the two were found Tuesday morning.

“My sister and James are fine, they got lost on their walk but have returned to their car and are now on their way back to the resort. Thanks to everyone for reposting and for helping us reach Nevin.”

Lucienne Lastovic’s mother, James, was the first to share on social media that the two were missing in Kauai, Hawaii, on Sunday, October 9 after staying at the Hanalei Bay Resort.

James Lastovic and Nevin Dizdari were last seen Oct. 9 at the Hanalei Bay Resort in Hawaii

The couple was supposed to fly back to California on Monday, but never made their flight or returned their rental car.

‘This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious children,” the actor’s mother, Lucienne Lastovic, said in a statement. Facebook post.

Lastovic is best known for shows like ‘Days of Our Lives’ and Netflix’s ‘Insatiable’

The actor played Joey Johnson in the NBC soap opera and began his role in 2015

Lastovic’s role in ‘Days of Our Lives’ lasted over five years, mostly as a recurring character

All of their belongings were left at the resort and were last seen by their hostess, Carrie Flanders, around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Flanders heard something from them around 1.30 pm, but since then they have been heard for the last time.

The pair apparently asked for directions and information about the Shipwrecks Beach, specifically asking about the cliff diving area on the beach.

They also asked the resort staff about Kokee State Park, reportedly hoping to do a “long hike.”

The actor’s mother said Lastovic and Dizdari hoped to watch the cliff-diving scene on a Kauai beach and take a “long hike” at Kokee State Park.

The police intervened and are in possession of the belongings the couple left behind.

The rental car they are believed to be driving is a black Nissan Sentra with the registration number ‘KEX 072’.

Daily Mail Online contacted Kauai Police Department officials for comment or updates on the matter, but received no response at the time of publication.

The actor is best known for his roles on NBC’s soap opera Days of Our Lives, but has also had a part in Netflix’s “Insatiable.”

On “Days of Our Lives,” Lastovic played Joey Johnson in a recurring role dating back to 2015. His character appeared over the course of five years.

Lastovic also stars alongside Laura Marano and Ron Pearlman in the 2021 thriller, “This Game’s Called Murder.”

According to his family, Dizdari and Lastovic live together in Los Angeles and would fly back to LA on Monday.

Lucienne told TMZ on Tuesday morning that she is flying to Hawaii to help find her son and his roommate.