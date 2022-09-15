Days Of Our Lives actor Mark Miller dead aged 97

<!–

Days Of Our Lives and Please Don’t Eat the Daisies actor Mark Miller died of natural causes at age 97.

His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, confirmed the news on Twitter alongside a beautiful photo of them, writing: ‘My daddy’s beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022.

‘He loved intensely and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was lucky enough to call him my father❣️.’

Mark died on September 9 at his home in Santa Monica, California, but his passing has only just been widely reported.

Mark’s first acting appearance saw him star opposite the late Grace Kelly in Noël Coward’s Private Lives.

He also produced and starred in a number of TV shows from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Critically acclaimed: Miller also wrote and starred in Savanah Smiles in 1982, (pictured) with two of his daughters, Marisa and Savannah – which was inspired by and named after his youngest daughter

He starred in 13 episodes of the American soap opera Days Of Our Lives as JR Barnett in 1975

And he famously appeared as Texas college professor Jim Nash on the 1960s series Please Don’t Eat the Daisies, which aired for two seasons.

Mark starred alongside Patricia Crowley as newspaper writer Joan Nash, the parents of four boys.

In the 1980s, Miller wrote episodes for a variety of shows, including Diff’rent Strokes and The Jeffersons.

Miller also wrote and starred in Savanah Smiles in 1982, which featured two of his daughters, Marisa and Savannah, inspired by and named after his youngest daughter.

Unfinished: Miller was working on a Savannah Smiles remake at the time of his death, according to his family

In 1995, he wrote the Keanu Reeves-directed film A Walk In The Clouds, which was a box-office success, grossing $50 million worldwide.

Directed by Alfonso Arau, it tells the story of a married soldier who returns from World War II and pretends to be the husband of a pregnant woman to save her from her father’s wrath and honor.

Miller was born in Houston on November 20, 1924 and was educated at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

He was married to Beatrice Miller from 1959-1975. He married actress Barbara Stanger in 1976, but they divorced in 1998.

They collaborated on several screenplays, including Christmas Mountain: The Story of a Cowboy Angel.

He moved to California in 2013 to be near his children – Savannah, Penelope Ann and Marisa Miller from his first marriage and the late Gabe Miller from his second.

According to his family, Miller was working on a remake of Savannah Smiles at the time of his death.

He leaves behind granddaughters, Amelia, Eloisa, Gretta, Sophie, Maria and Celeste.