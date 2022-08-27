Dayne Zorko’s ex-wife Kalinda Salla launches X-rated product amid Harrison Petty sledge scandal

Dayne Zorko’s ex-wife has launched a raunchy line of towels just as her former flame AFL star is shrouded in a sled scandal.

Kalinda Salla infamously hijacked the Brisbane captain’s Instagram in 2019 to show him sleeping on a couch in his underwear and claiming he was cheating on her.

“Hi, my name is Dayne and I cheated on Kalinda with one of her sister’s friends,” she wrote in the infamous post, after allegedly finding evidence on his phone.

Three years after the resulting scandal rocked the footy world, Zorko is once again in hot water in front of a brutal sled from Melbourne young gun Harrison Petty.

Zorko is said to have said to the 22-year-old Demon during a bitter confrontation last Friday night: ‘I hope your mother dies’, which led to universal condemnation.

And in a twist, Petty’s mother told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday that she did not have cancer, as is widely speculated.

So it comes as good timing for his crazy ex Salla that her boutique towel shop Cheeky Winx has just launched an X-rated new product.

The new, much smaller, napkin-sized towels are intended to be used for cleaning up after sexual activity.

The former AFL WAG claimed on her social media pages that the sanitizer product was already in high demand.

She showed dozens of packages on the floor, ready to be shipped to buyers who placed orders online.

Cheeky Winks also provides beach, gym and golf towels.

No stranger to controversy, Salla aired a different kind of dirty laundry during her messy breakup with Zorko that proved much harder to clean up.

“Luckily I knew your passcode so I could see why you didn’t want to leave me in the first place,” Ms. Salla wrote in the caption of the underwear post.

“Have fun… You ruined mine and… [our son’s] to live.’

Zorko has since moved on to Talia de Marco, with whom he arrived at the Brownlow Medal ceremony in 2021.

Salla explained a few months after the scandal that the couple had been arguing a lot and that they had “broke up long before the breakup.”

“It all happened at once. One of my friends sadly passed away, which was very devastating,” she said on her Mummy Republic podcast.

“Right at the same time, I also broke up with my steady partner and also with my baby daddy, so quite a bit happened at once and it was quite stressful.”

The towel dealer said she deleted the story shortly after posting it, but the damage was done and several people took screenshots and shared it.

“It went viral and the next day it was in the paper and the next day it was in the paper again and I ended up in the paper for a few weeks,” she said.

Zorko was widely convicted for his taunting Melbourne rival Petty during the 115-57 beating the demons inflicted on Friday night.

When the teams split up for their respective huddles after three-quarters of time, Petty was in tears and had to be comforted by head coach Simon Goodwin and and defending coach Troy Chaplin.

The sled sparked a heated argument between Melbourne football manager Alan Richardson and his Brisbane counterpart Danny Daly, before Zorko faced various demons full-time.

Melbourne said it accepted an apology from the Lions and was happy to let the matter rest after Petty and Zorko had a heart-to-heart after the game.

The Lions midfielder will face no further sanctions after the AFL accepted his apology, before claiming to SEN radio that the sled had been provoked.

“Of course I apologized to Harrison for the last siren and, of course, that apology still stands,” Zorko said Wednesday.

“I think my remorse still stands. If I could take it back I definitely would.

“For me, I want to make it clear that it was an intense game and from the first time there was a jump on both sides of the fence, players across the field were probably coming to the line for the entire game.

“I admit that I certainly went over that. I think it’s just really important to me that Lions fans and fans in general understand that it wasn’t just an unprovoked sled and it wasn’t said in isolation.

“Like I said, most of the game was about walking back and forth and sadly I accept that I crossed the line and thought it was very important that I come forward and say something and that people understand . ‘