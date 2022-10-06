Daycare worker scares toddlers as she puts on Halloween mask, SCREAMS at children who were ‘bad’

Several workers at a Mississippi daycare are under fire after video shows them using a scary Halloween mask to torture children who were ‘bad’.

The videos emerged earlier this week on social media and show several workers trying to scare children into better behavior in a ‘horrific’ act against innocent children.

One of the videos shared widely online shows a daycare worker telling the masked woman to avoid certain toddlers who have ‘been good’, saying ‘don’t get her’.

The children can be seen sobbing while the woman walks around several classrooms shouting and screaming at the children.

A little girl trying to eat her lunch was startled when a daycare worker in a creepy Halloween mask approached her and shouted in her face

The daycare worker terrorized the group of children, all believed to be younger than five years old due to their daycare status

The video, which lasts more than two minutes, shows the woman at one point leaning over a child who was ‘bad’ and asking ‘are you bad? Do I need to take you outside?’

The child, visibly upset and trying to hide his face from the woman in the mask, shouts ‘no’ and shakes his head at her question.

Despite his response, the woman screams directly into the young boy’s face before shouting ‘you better be good’.

The daycare worker then changes classrooms while the children in the first room continue to cry and tells the other group of children to be ready.

At least three children can then be seen trying to hide behind a bookcase while the woman hammers on the door.

A terrified little girl jumped backwards after the woman screamed directly into her face

After screaming at the first little girl, the day care worker went around the table to scare the rest of the children inside the classroom

One child tried to hide his face, while another screamed in fear after being confronted by the woman

The children appeared to be scared even after the woman left the room

In one video, the daycare worker got right in a young boy’s face and asked him if he wanted to continue being bad, and screamed at the boy as he sobbed.

When she enters the room, all three children start screaming and crying. She approaches the children and then proceeds to chase one who cries and runs away.

After ordering the children to ‘clean up’, she screams at the children, causing their sobs to become audibly louder.

In another video, this one only 25 seconds in, the day care worker behind the mask screams at a table of children who appear to be eating lunch.

The woman screams directly into one little girl’s face, causing the child to jump and shudder in terror.

She walks away and then returns to the young girl, again screaming, before walking around the table.

Another video shows a child covering their ears as the woman screams and another shouting ‘mum’ as the worker continues to terrorize the group.

Children hid behind a bookcase to try to get away from the daycare worker who was intent on scaring them into being good

A child tried to escape from the woman, prompting her to chase him as he screamed and cried before she finally grabbed him

A daycare worker who claims to have filmed the videos shared a lengthy response on Facebook on Thursday, saying she recorded the incidents not because she thought it was funny, but because she was trying to show parents the actions of her colleagues.

Jennifer Kayla Newman said on Facebook that she had no plans to speak out at first, but due to the video going viral, she felt the need to speak out.

“A few weeks ago some girls at daycare bought Halloween masks to scare the kids, they did it and I never got it on video,” she said.

The daycare worker went on to claim that her idea to record came from previous “slaps on the wrist” given to her colleagues over issues she brought to the owners’ attention without proof.

The woman was not afraid to get close to the children who were afraid of her and tried to get away from her every chance they could

A woman watched and told the woman behind the mask which children were ‘good’ and ‘bad’ and therefore deserved to be scared

The day care worker behind the mask repeatedly asks another staff member to clarify which children deserved to be afraid of being ‘bad’ in one of the videos

“When I heard she was going to do it again, I recorded to get the proof and then the video was sent to parents to show them how their child was treated,” the woman wrote.

‘I don’t video this for sh**s and giggles. It wasn’t fun for me. I didn’t get any fun out of this. The one screaming in the children’s faces is NOT me. The one standing next to the girl screaming is NOT me. The laughing in the video is NOT me, Newman said on Facebook.

She also said that calling the police ‘wouldn’t have done any good’ without proof and that the cameras at the daycare don’t work.

That’s what made her act on her own.

The statement, which was posted to mixed reactions, from Jennifer Kayla Newman on Facebook on Thursday

‘I have nothing to hide. I did what I thought I was best at that moment. MAYBE I didn’t handle it 100 percent like I should have, but my intentions were good, Newman said Thursday.

The daycare worker went on to say that those shaming her for recording it should feel bad, ‘because if it wasn’t for me and another colleague, it probably would have happened tomorrow too.’

DailyMail.com attempted to contact Lil’ Blessings Childcare, but did not receive a response or a statement from officials.

Monroe County officials say they are investigating the videos from inside the daycare

Calls were also made to law enforcement officials in Monroe County, Mississippi, the county where the daycare is located — but they were not returned at the time of publication.

In a statement released on Facebook Thursday, officials said they are investigating the incident.

“The Monroe County, MS Sheriff’s Department is aware of video from the daycare in Hamilton and is working with the county prosecutor to see if there are any possible criminal charges that can be filed, it said in a post.