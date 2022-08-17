Daycare owner facing 10 years in prison for shooting husband charged with molesting kids

The daycare owner who shot her husband after being told he was abusing children at her center will face court and face 10 years in prison.

Shanteari Weems, 50, shot her husband James in the leg and neck in a hotel room at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington DC after being told by one of the mothers who used her center that he had abused their child.

It was the second accusation she’d heard, and since then James has been charged by Baltimore police on ten charges of suspected child abuse.

Wanting to hurt him, she drove her gun in legal possession to the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington DC where James was staying to attend a conference and shot him in the leg and neck. She was subsequently taken into custody after a confrontation with the police and confessed.

A police investigation at the time revealed that James, a retired Baltimore police officer, had abused at least three children in July this year at Kidz Kastle’s daycare center that his wife runs. He was charged with ten offenses and is incarcerated.

Now she faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of assault and weapons offences.

Weems’ lawyer Tony Garcia says she is a nonviolent woman who has cared for children for 20 years.

“She’s remorseful, but it’s a relief that the police believe he molested children.

“He denied it, but now it’s been confirmed. She was right. He was molesting them.

“Actually, it’s even worse than she thought, because three kids are involved, not two.”

James Weems Jr. 57, is being held in Baltimore.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of third-degree assault, three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of showing obscene material to a minor.

He was also charged with a further three counts of second-degree assault.

The alleged violations took place on July 3 at the Lil Kidz Kastle nursery of his wife Shanteari Weems. On July 21, Shanteari drove to the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington DC to confront her husband.

She had just been told by one of the mothers at her daycare that Weems had abused their child.

It was the second accusation against her husband; the first temporarily closed the center. Shanteari, 50, took her gun.

Once inside her husband’s hotel room, she claims he became aggressive towards her – so she shot him in ‘self-defense’.

However, she had also written notes about her desire to hurt him in retaliation for the alleged abuse.

The incidents took place on July 3 at the daycare center in Randallstown, where James worked as a bus driver for the company.

The 57-year-old previously served with the Baltimore Police Department and was also a security guard for a time.

Shanteari has been working in childcare for 20 years, but has only been married to her husband for five years.

Last week, when her bail was denied, her lawyer told DailyMail.com: “It’s ironic they think she’s a security risk when the only reason she’s in jail is because she tried to protect the safety of children.” to protect.’

He added that she was “relieved” that her husband had been charged with child sex offenses because it proves that “she was right”.

It is unclear whether James Weems has a lawyer. The court in his case suggests that he may soon be represented by a public defender.