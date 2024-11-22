Dax Shepard secretly films people trying to figure out who his wife Kristen Bell is

Dax Shepard sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday when he secretly recorded two people trying to figure out who his wife Kristen Bell is and uploaded the whole thing to Instagram.

The “incredibly fun” experience occurred while Dax, 49, and Kristen, 44, who currently stars in the hit Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This, were attending a recent theater show.

Before the show started, Dax noticed that two women sitting in front of them were trying to look up who Kristen was on their cell phone after seeing several “excited” fans approaching her.

Unbeknownst to the women, Dax caught their entire search on camera as they frantically scoured Netflix’s website for any sign of Kristen.

The Without A Paddle star claimed that it took the women almost 15 minutes to finally locate the Netflix listing for Nobody Wants This, which has a photo of Kristen and her co-star Adam Brody posing nose-to-nose as its cover photo.

Once they noticed, one of the women immediately sent a text to their iMessage group chat informing them that Dax and Kristen were sitting behind them.

Dax Shepard sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday when he secretly recorded two people trying to figure out who his wife Kristen Bell is and uploaded the whole thing to Instagram; Dax and Kristen seen in 2019

The “incredibly fun” experience occurred while Dax, 49, and Kristen, 44, who currently stars in the hit Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This, were attending a recent theater show. Before the show began, Dax noticed that two women sitting in front of the couple were trying to look up who Kristen was on their cell phone after seeing several “excited” fans approaching her.

However, the woman misspelled Dax’s name as “Zach Shepherd.”

To add to the hilarity, one of the recipients of the text attempted to correct the sender by confidently (and incorrectly) stating that Dax’s name is ‘Dak’ and not ‘Zach’.

Meanwhile, another person in the group chat asked if the sender was being “serious” or making a joke.

“This journey was incredibly fun to witness,” Dax began in his Instagram caption.

“For the sake of time, this is greatly reduced, but rest assured, this exploration that began with a very general search for ‘Romance Movies’ took these sweet ladies 13 minutes to refine.”

He praised the duo for their tenacity and took the repeated misspellings of his name like a champ.

“They were tenacious and they stood their ground, and by God, they finally figured out why the people behind us were excited for Kristen to be there.”

Only to be surpassed by the greatest reward of all time!!! Love, *Dak,’ the Employee of the Month star concluded.

Unbeknownst to the women, Dax caught their entire search on camera as they frantically scoured Netflix’s website for any sign of Kristen.

The Without A Paddle star claimed that it took the women almost 15 minutes to finally locate the Netflix listing for Nobody Wants This, which has a photo of Kristen and her co-star Adam Brody posing nose-to-nose as its cover photo.

Dax shared a total of seven short clips with his 4 million followers, including one in which he imitated the women as they repeatedly turned around to get a good look at the couple as they continued their frantic internet search.

Another clip showed Kristen trying to hold back her laughter as she witnessed the two women finally land on Nobody Wants This.

Fans of Dax and Kristen, who have been together for almost 20 years, really enjoyed the “trip,” with one person declaring it their “favorite thing.”

Another declared: “This is THE greatest saga known to mankind and I won’t hear anything else.”

Some jokingly suggested that Dax, who hosts the popular Armchair Expert podcast, refer to himself as ‘Dak’ in the future.

“This is how you should introduce yourself on the podcast from now on,” one fan wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Many enjoyed the ‘wild ride’ and wondered how the women never realized they were being filmed.

‘I love that it never occurred to him that (sic) you *might* be able to see his phone. Brightness up to 11.3 feet away,” one person commented.

One clip showed Kristen trying to hold back her laughter as she witnessed the two women finally land on Nobody Wants This.

Once they noticed, one of the women immediately sent a text to their iMessage group chat informing them that Dax and Kristen were sitting behind them.

Dax and Kristen’s fans really enjoyed the ‘trip,’ with one person declaring it their ‘favorite thing.’

Several people hoped that one day women would be able to “watch” the clips for themselves.

Dax often gives his fans a glimpse into his and Kristen’s personal lives, whether on Instagram or on his Armchair Expert podcast.

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last month on October 17.

They first got together in 2007, three years after first meeting at a friend’s birthday dinner. Dax proposed to Kristen in 2010.

They married in 2013 and Kristen proposed to Dax again that year before exchanging vows in a Beverly Hills courthouse.

The beloved Hollywood couple are parents to two daughters: Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine.