Dawid Malan backs Strauss review as a ‘winner for English cricket’

Dawid Malan has become the first England player to publicly support the proposals outlined in Andrew Strauss’s High Performance Review, which suggests that “less cricket with a higher intensity” would have a number of benefits for English cricket.

Strauss’ review suggested a 15% reduction in the total volume of domestic men’s cricket played in England and Wales, which would be achieved by reducing the number of matches in the County Championship and the T20 Blast. Any changes would require 12 of the 18 counties to vote for them and be implemented in time for the 2024 season.

England players have kept a low profile since the review’s publication, but Malan, speaking at Lahore’s Pearl Continental Hotel during England’s T20I series in Pakistan, said his proposals would prevent four-day cricket from being marginalized and it was a step towards the recognition that cricket is a “12-month-a-year game”.

“It’s about creating a schedule that makes players want to play all formats,” he said, “instead of going, ‘well, I play three tournaments in the winter, and there’s the Hundred, and there’s the Blast, so something must give.’ If you can make something that encourages people to keep playing all formats of the game, that will be the winner for English cricket in the future.”

Malan said the unforgiving nature of the existing schedule risks making county cricketers feel like they are “going through the moves” rather than improving as players. “[We need] a structure and schedule where you can really prepare for games and really work on your game,” he said.

“If you’re a player trying to get better at your game, you don’t have time to work on your game and you burn yourself. With less cricket at a higher intensity and the ability to actually train and prepare for it matches, I think your bowlers will be fitter, they will be able to bowl faster for longer periods, it will be more challenging for batters and you can even improve your game.”

Malan has played in most of the T20 franchise competitions and said the growing number of tournaments held over the English winter – with the South African SA20 and the UAE’s ILT20 launched last – means the domestic schedule will need to adjust accordingly.

“Look at young players like Will Jacks, who has done so well in the Hundred and the T20 Blast,” he said. “He’s going to have a lot of opportunities this winter. I know he has testing ambitions, but if he starts to do really well and get into the England white balls regularly and he plays around the world in three or four tournaments over the winter, by the if it’s april if he doesn’t get picked up in the IPL he’s probably busted after playing three or four [Championship] spell.

“There has to be something for players like that. It should make it attractive for players to still want to play four-day cricket, scheduling wise, so there’s some time between games to rest, recover and work on their games You don’t want to lose a lot of cricket, but you don’t want to get to the stage where people say ‘it’s too much, and I’d rather play XYZ.'”

He cited the fact that England have only spent 12 months as the number 1 ranked test team by the ICC. “We can’t claim that the provincial system works if we’ve only been number 1 in the world X times,” he said. “I’m not saying it doesn’t work, but if you look purely from the stats, you’d say it doesn’t produce as well as you’d like.

“We’ve produced some world-class cricketers, but it’s how the English system can produce cricketers who go to play cricket, akin to Test cricket and test them under all conditions so that when they make the step up, you’re not on the having to learn a job.”

Malan also revealed that he is in the process of signing a new contract with Yorkshire (his current contract will expire at the end of 2023) and has no plans to give up cricket for the foreseeable future. “There will come a time,” he said, “but I still enjoy four-day cricket. I still have a huge drive for that.