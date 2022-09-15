WhatsNew2Day
Davis Cup: Great Britain face the Netherlands in a must-win tie for World Finals spot

Sports
By Merry
Great Britain takes on the Netherlands in a tie that must be won in the Davis Cup as they look for a spot in the November World Final…

  • Great Britain faces a Davis Cup game to be won against the Netherlands in Glasgow
  • GB cannot afford to slip after a 2-1 loss to America on Thursday
  • Emma Raducanu suffered another injury after defeat to Anna-Lena Friedsam

By Mike Dickson for the Daily Mail

Published: 22:30, September 15, 2022 | Updated: 22:57, September 15, 2022

Great Britain will play a Davis Cup match against the Netherlands on Friday in Glasgow.

With two teams moving from this week’s four-country group stage to the World Finals in November, GB cannot afford to slip after a 2-1 defeat to America that ended at 1am on Thursday.

The Dutch should be less formidable, but are still dangerous.

Great Britain will play a Davis Cup match against the Netherlands in Glasgow on Friday
Great Britain will play a Davis Cup match against the Netherlands in Glasgow on Friday

Great Britain will play a Davis Cup match against the Netherlands in Glasgow on Friday

The Dutch should be less formidable opposition than America, but are still dangerous
The Dutch should be less formidable opposition than America, but are still dangerous

The Dutch should be less formidable opposition than America, but are still dangerous

Captain Leon Smith can shake his team with Andy Murray coming in to play singles for Dan Evans.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu suffered another injury when she was defeated by Anna-Lena Friedsam in Portoroz.

The leading group lost in the second round to a 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 defeat. Raducanu took a medical time out in the first set and had her left thigh heavily strapped.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu suffered another injury after defeating Anna-Lena Friedsam
Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu suffered another injury after defeating Anna-Lena Friedsam

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu suffered another injury after defeating Anna-Lena Friedsam

