Davis Cup: Great Britain face the Netherlands in a must-win tie for World Finals spot
With two teams moving from this week’s four-country group stage to the World Finals in November, GB cannot afford to slip after a 2-1 defeat to America that ended at 1am on Thursday.
Great Britain will play a Davis Cup match against the Netherlands in Glasgow on Friday
Captain Leon Smith can shake his team with Andy Murray coming in to play singles for Dan Evans.
Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu suffered another injury when she was defeated by Anna-Lena Friedsam in Portoroz.
The leading group lost in the second round to a 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 defeat. Raducanu took a medical time out in the first set and had her left thigh heavily strapped.
