Davinia Taylor strips off into a tiny string bikini as she reveals her secrets for a flat stomach

Former Hollyoaks star Davinia Taylor previously lost an incredible three stone going from size 16 to size 8.

And this week, the actress-turned-interior designer shared her secrets with fans to beat a bloated stomach and get a flat stomach.

Davinia stripped down in a tiny thong bikini for a series of candid photos on Thursday — one posed and one sideways after feeling bloated after eating a meal — and said she swears by the prebiotic Molkosan and aloe vera juice.

‘I’ve been battling the bloat for decades’: Davinia Taylor stripped down in a tiny thong bikini on Instagram on Thursday as she shared a toned-down ‘posed’ shot

‘[This is] no ad…and you have to buy this,” her message began.

“I fought the bloat for literally decades. For as long as I can remember, even at the age of five I had a distended stomach that I had to suck.”

“I remember this as well as when I was in a leotard. I didn’t know (or my mom knew) that this had to do with gut dysbiosis, probably as a result of a high whole grain diet recommended by the low fat high fiber mantra we were all raised.”

Bloating: She shared a series of candid images – including a ‘bloated’ side in the photo showing what she looks like after eating protein (left)

Her hack: Davinia said fans will see results if they take aloe vera juice and Molkosan for at least 10 days in a row. Pictured before and after her three stone weight loss

Davinia said fans will see results if they take aloe vera juice and Molkosan for at least 10 days in a row.

‘But what I can recommend is – for anyone who has long-term bloating, Molkosan and aloe vera (ideally no sugar) is diluted in water on an empty stomach…ideally in ten mornings and every day for about two weeks. you see such a difference!’

Last June, Davinia attributed her three-stone weight loss to “biohacking” while performing on This Morning.

‘You have to count chemicals’: In June of last year, Davinia attributed her three-stone weight loss to ‘biohacking’ during an appearance on This Morning

Incredible: Former Hollyoaks star Davinia previously lost an incredible three stone, going from size 16 to size 8. Pictured before (in 2004) and after (last year)

She insisted, “You don’t count calories, you have to count chemicals!”

The recovering alcoholic also claimed vegetable oil makes you depressed, while on the show promoting her new book, “It’s Not A Diet.”

Davinia explained to presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond about her diet, saying: “You don’t count calories, you have to count chemicals. What I’ve done over the years is… because I eat on depression…

‘When I’m upset or stressed, I grab carbohydrates, and that’s a form of biohacking. But basically you’re trying to hack your hormones to boost your mood.

“I stopped drinking 13 years ago, so I knew I couldn’t go there. So I turned to carbs and sugars and pizza and everything… And I couldn’t stop.

“But what I didn’t realize was that the ingredients in it—a few of them—really push me to get even more depressed.

“And the one I found — more than sugar would you believe — is that vegetable oil and seed oil really do make you depressed. It’s not meant to be in our diet, but it’s everywhere.

‘And when I took that out, my body started to function better. And I could metabolize the food I was storing and throw it away… And then improve my mood and start exercising.”

Familiar face: The star rose to fame in the soap opera Hollyoaks and is pictured in 1998

Davinia explained that her new lifestyle started when she went to doctors who told her she was “borderline obese” and needed to moderate her diet.

When asked how people watching can start biohacking, the soap star suggested: “You can do little things, like cold showers, that change your hormones. My mantra is “feed the brain and the body will follow”.

“I get up every morning and I feed my brain with fat, not sugar, because sugar triggers me. I put coconut oil in my coffee. It’s called MCT oil – it’s a medium change hyglicoride. It shoots up to your brain and it will supply your brain with fat.

“Your brain is 70 percent fat, and fat is the fuel of choice, not sugar. It lasts longer, so you don’t get peaks and troughs.’

Davinia also revealed that if she has toast or croissants in the morning, she needs more food quickly. Instead, the actress eats bacon and eggs every day, but not muesli, as it is not an “old food.”

Asked to explain biohacking, Davinia said, “If you can, go outside in the morning without your sunglasses on.

‘Take off your sunglasses. The natural sunlight – the blue light in the morning hits your retina, so your body knows when to start pumping out the sleep hormones.’