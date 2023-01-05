Davina McCall won’t stop wearing minidresses and purposefully chooses outfits to create a reaction

Davina McCall has insisted she won’t stop wearing minidresses at 55 and admits she chooses outfits that purposely cause a reaction.

The Masked Singer jury often wows her fans with her daring outfits and stylish ensembles.

But Davina is aware that some people “just can’t handle” her revealing looks, but she doesn’t care.

Speaking to Best, the presenter said: ‘I feel like I’m now reaching that age where I’m at risk of ruining my career on a daily basis. I feel like it’s manifesting with my clothes right now. I sometimes think, “What can I wear to really scare people?”

She described a recent incident where she stepped out in a mini dress with no tights, showing off her “little crepe knees.”

Davina said, “I was on the subway and I thought, ‘Yeah, look at those knees, ’cause they’re crepe and I don’t care.” I also had white ankle socks and loafers on and it was brilliant because I felt like there were some people who just couldn’t handle it.

“It was like I was wearing crotchless panties or something. However, I felt great. I was like, “Yeah, I must be doing something right because I’m getting a reaction even though I’m not doing anything terrible!” I loved it.’

Davina’s confession comes after she left fans divided on Sunday night when she returned to The Masked Singer UK sporting a brand new and long haircut complete with choppy bangs.

Her boyfriend, who is also her hairdresser, shared a behind-the-scenes look at how he created the look for the show.

Michael Douglas shared the process on Instagram, explaining that the new look was actually a £120 wig as he filmed the transformation for his partner.

Michael started by wetting Davina’s hair with a jet of water before applying some tame and glossy cream to her raven black locks.

Then he tied the sleek locks into a low braid and cut it flat, away from her face.

The stylist tried it on himself and straightened the wig, which retails for £120 from Pak Cosmetics, while it was on his head.

The wig was then placed on Davina’s head while her partner chopped away the bangs to create the custom style for the show.

The TV personality reprized her role as a celebrity judge on the show alongside Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

But unlike her usual center-parted bob, the style left fans divided as the weird and wonderful ITV show’s fourth series kicked off.

She inevitably caught fans’ attention as she reviewed this year’s assortment of heavily disguised contestants.

Reacting to her new look, some drew harsh comparisons to Gale Weathers, the fictional newscaster played by Courteney Cox in Wes Craven’s wildly popular Scream franchise.

An amused viewer took to Twitter to share a photo of Cox in character as the precocious journalist, with the caption, “Davina giving Scream 2 vibes.”

While a second quipped, “Davina McCall may be a queen, but even she can’t get away with cutting a pony with a knife and fork…”

A third added, “why does Davina McCall look like a Claudia Winkleman version of the emoji.”

Others, however, praised the presenter for her new look, commenting: “Is Davina McCall aging backwards?”

While a second raved, “Davina McCall. What a body.’

Popular: Others praised the presenter for her new look when she returned to the panel on Sunday