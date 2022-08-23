Davina McCall shows off her toned frame as she works out with a trainer on holiday 

She has a sizzling gym-honed physique.

And Davina McCall reveals she’s staying in shape by taking her workouts on vacation, as she shared a clip from her bikini-clad gym session with her trainer on Monday.

The TV host, 54, showed off her incredible figure in a pale yellow swimsuit, highlighting her glowing tan from her sun-filled holiday.

Davina could be seen bouncing in the living room of a villa as she enjoyed a 30-minute workout with a friend during her vacation.

The former Big Brother presenter, who previously revealed she works out six times a week, told fans: “The gym is coming on vacation.”

The video was a preview of Davina’s online gym classes, as she revealed that users can join the sessions from virtually anywhere.

Referring to her trainer, she said, ‘Thank you for your motivation Harriet! Love you.

‘Toned down in 10 one of our favourites, in my bikini. We did three sections = 30 minutes… the gym is coming on vacation via @ownyourgoalsdavina.’

Davina impressed fellow fitness guru, The Body Coach Joe Wicks, who wrote, “Hero. You look so strong and healthy.’

Many other of her friends and followers complemented her toned physique.

It comes after Davina showed off her body in another yellow two-piece in a throwback video shared on her Instagram last month.

She looked incredible as she showed off her toned physique in a lemon two-piece as she paced back and forth before twerking in front of the camera.

Davina radiated confidence as she showed off her bronzed figure as she constantly stepped, wobbled and jumped in and out of shot in fun poses.

The Big Brother legend then jumped in the shot and continued twerking, with the star impressively shaking her hips and bum with aplomb.

With her fun video, Davina wrote: ‘Fun day at twerk.’

The video garnered many compliments from her fans and showbiz friends, with Kimberly Wyatt remarking, “Hottie,” while Denise Lewis adding, “Ooh la la.”

It comes after Davina shared another sizzling throwback video to her 1.5 million Instagram followers from the trip last week, showing off her holiday wardrobe.

The TV star looked incredible as she showed off her toned figure in a leopard print bikini.

She paired the look with a straw hat while wiggling her hips and took a full turn to show off her toned physique from all angles.

The masked singer then slipped into a casual white shirt and shorts, before getting close to the camera and showing off her natural makeup look.

Davina then moved on to the third and final ensemble, a striking leopard print loose-fitting maxi dress.